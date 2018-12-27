Zoo's loved polar bear Inuka remembered in a new book

Author Alan John (above) signing a copy of the children's book at its launch yesterday.

When veteran journalist Alan John's first-born Nicola was two years old in 1991, he and his wife took her to the Singapore Zoo to see Inuka - the first polar bear to be born in the tropics.

A year later, their son Zachary was born.

Regularly, the family of four, who lived near the zoo, would go back to visit the polar bear.

Mr John, 65, who was The Straits Times' deputy editor, said he always felt an affinity for the bear, alongside Ah Meng the orang utan, another zoo icons.

"With Inuka, there were many very good memories," he said. "If you look through the stories of his life, whether in newspaper clippings or videos, you would know that this was an animal that really brought thousands of people together."

Inuka died on April 25.

In September, Mr John met a former colleague, illustrator Quek Hong Shin, 38, to discuss the possibility of a children's book on Inuka.

The One and Only Inuka, published by Straits Times Press, was launched by Education Minister Ong Ye Kung at the Singapore Zoo yesterday, on what would have been the bear's 28th birthday.

The 36-page book, which has sold more than 800 copies to date, features interesting nuggets on Inuka's life, such as his elaborate birthday cakes and his penchant for stacking tyres.

Part of the proceeds from the launch sales will go to The Straits Times School Pocket Money Fund.

About 50 beneficiaries and family members, as well as Inuka's keepers and staff from the Singapore Zoo and Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) were at the launch.

SPH supported Inuka's upkeep since his birth in 1990 and SPH Foundation, the charity arm of SPH, took over his adoption from 2007.

Mr Mohan Ponichamy, deputy head keeper at WRS, said of Inuka: "He has given us so many happy memories... More than that, he has been a wonderful voice for his wild cousins, and offered many Singaporeans a glimpse into the Arctic. Inuka will always live on deeply in our hearts."

The One and Only Inuka is on sale at all major bookstores, the Singapore Zoo gift shop and ST Press Books E-store at www.stbooks.sg for $16.