Anger at Trump, succour for Yemen?

The US Senate voted 63 to 37 last Wednesday to clear the way for a final vote on a resolution to end American military support for the Saudi-led war in Yemen.

It is the first time that an anti-war resolution has advanced in Congress since Saudi Arabia and its allies intervened in Yemen's civil war in early 2015.

The vote, with an unexpectedly wide margin in a Senate typically gridlocked along partisan lines, underscores growing anger over American involvement in a war that is the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

But the vote, in which 14 Republicans joined all 49 Senate Democrats, was also a rebuke to President Donald Trump for his support for Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, after Saudi agents murdered dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the kingdom's consulate in Istanbul.

Despite the initial vote, the resolution may not be approved in its current form. Senators could demand amendments or change their minds, and Mr Trump has threatened a veto.

Saudi Arabia and its allies are also poised to lobby behind the scenes to curtail the measure.

And even if the US withdraws its support, the Saudi coalition could still continue the war.

The Trump administration made a last-ditch effort on Wednesday to derail the vote, sending Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defence Secretary Jim Mattis to give senators a classified briefing on the Yemen war and Mr Khashoggi's murder.

That backfired because the White House blocked Central Intelligence Agency director Gina Haspel from testifying.

The CIA has reportedly concluded with "high confidence," after reviewing intelligence intercepts and other evidence, that Prince Mohammed ordered Mr Khashoggi's killing, despite the Saudi government's denials.

Ms Haspel has heard audio from the Turkish government of Mr Khashoggi's killing, and senators want to question her on the CIA's assessment of the prince's culpability.

Mr Trump has rejected the CIA's assessment.

Congress members from both parties are furious at Mr Trump's unwavering defence of Riyadh, and especially the ruthless 33-year-old prince, a major architect of the Yemen war against Houthi rebels.

That anger is finally translating into action to limit US involvement in the Yemen conflict and to potentially restrict American arms sales to Riyadh.

One of Mr Trump's most prominent Republican supporters, Senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, even threatened to block the administration's legislative agenda until Ms Haspel was allowed to brief the Senate.

The change in attitude for Mr Graham and other senators who normally support Mr Trump shows that Congress now can force the administration's hand on the Yemen war.

On Nov 10, the administration announced it was ending one of the most critical elements of US military assistance: The refuelling of Saudi warplanes in Yemen. But that was not enough to appease members of Congress - or to stop the conflict.

The war's full impact has been partly obscured because the UN stopped counting civilian deaths in August 2016, when the toll reached 10,000.

The actual death toll is far higher. An independent estimate by the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project, concluded that more than 57,000 people have died since January 2016.

On Nov 20, the aid agency Save the Children estimated that 85,000 children have likely died of hunger since Saudi Arabia and its allies began bombing.

As the humanitarian crisis in Yemen becomes clearer, Congress has finally acted, even if some of its members seem more driven to punish Saudi leaders for killing a journalist.

The writer is a journalism professor at New York University and former Middle East bureau chief at Newsday.