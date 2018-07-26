Big data still a source of hope

Big data has spawned new corporate giants. Facebook, Google and Twitter earn their billions with the data collected to drive advertising. They have been built on the exploitation of data.

These companies are the most striking examples of the new players in the digital economy, but data is also becoming central to the so-called traditional companies, as it drives their digital transformation.

Here, the Government has identified data analytics as an important growth sector and crucial enabler for businesses and government to raise productivity, competitiveness and growth. It is expected to add $1 billion in value to the economy.

In fact, while data is the focus of every company's information technology team, it is also central for most other departments, from marketing and finance through to sales. Whether the data is in the cloud or in third-party applications, companies need it to develop new products and services.

The need for enterprises to capture the value of their data is driving the growth of the data tools market, which International Data Corporation estimates will be worth US$210 billion (S$290 billion) by 2020.

The financial challenge of keeping up in the data arms race is simply colossal.

In Singapore, digital advertising scored almost 25 per cent of a total market valued at $1.58 billion last year while investments in digital channels, driven by data, is predicted to see double digit growth through 2019.

Data is also fuelling technology company valuations. Local start-ups such as Nugit and ViSenze, which are developing artificial intelligence-based solutions, have secured funds from Indian and Japanese investment funds respectively.

MISUSE

On the flip side, the overuse or misuse of data can lead to reputational, operational and financial problems, as the Facebook and Cambridge Analytica scandal proves. In that case, the exploitation of private data allegedly enabled the influencing of election outcomes in the US.

In Singapore, the failure of data driven companies, such as oBike, has brought to the surface the question of how the consumer data collected will be treated, managed and disposed.

The data must be managed and treated in accordance with privacy standards. And yet there are few signs that companies like these have complied and will do so.

Data protection laws do not directly address scenarios where a company winds up, and the duties of a liquidator in handling personal data are unclear.

Despite these black marks, big data is still a source of hope.

Data-driven insights can deliver value to society - from developing new preventive disease detection solutions to creating integrated transport solutions that enable productivity gains and contribute to the efficient lifestyle in a smart city.

New regulations ensuring better protection of personal data can form the basis of a healthier environment, where the economic world rebuilds the trust of the users, customers and employees.

Such measures include the updating of Singapore's Personal Data Protection Act.

As data use expands, consumers and users are also becoming aware of the value of their personal data. A virtuous circle could be taking shape, which could well form the origin of the next technological and societal revolutions; or at least that is what the data points to.

The writers are from Talend. Jason Bissell is general manager of Asia Pacific and Japan, and Calvin Hoon is regional VP of sales, Asia Pacific