Building a diverse and inclusive workplace culture

Singapore's workforce is diverse, due to its multiracial population, demographic shifts and globalisation.

We often see employees from different generations, sexes, nationalities and cultures working together at the same workplace, in the same organisation.

Building an inclusive workplace, where everyone is respected and valued cannot be left to chance.

An inclusive culture has to be consciously cultivated and reinforced by the right leadership.

So how can leaders go about promoting inclusion in an organisation?

They need to walk the talk and lead by example.

A leader's day-to-day behaviour is thus critical to shaping workplace culture and employees' behaviour.

BE AWARE

Everyone has unconscious biases that invariably influence how they make decisions, and how they react to situations and one another.

For leaders, taking the responsibility to proactively do self-assessment and seek feedback from team members will help to develop greater self-awareness.

Uncovering unconscious biases and stereotypes allow leaders to see the true value and ability of each individual.

BE AUTHENTIC

Employees are quick to recognise when leaders are not being authentic.

By not leading by example, trust cannot be built.

Only if there is trust can the workplace be inclusive, where employees can be engaged, motivated and productive.

Leaders are those who show themselves to be approachable. They acknowledge their shortcomings and work on making improvements.

BE ACCOUNTABLE

Leaders who take personal accountability for inclusion are the most effective in driving employee behaviour.

Taking ownership of inclusion by making it a driving force behind business decisions and a measure of success shows leaders' commitment to building inclusiveness.

It reassures employees that the leaders will put in effort to overcome any obstacles that may limit inclusiveness.

When leaders take steps towards being accountable role models, employees will reciprocate with the right behaviour.

Leading by example is key to building a diverse and inclusive workplace.

Actions speak louder than words.

Those that are making the most progress are leaders who are self-aware, authentic and hold themselves accountable.

These leaders set themselves as role models and stay committed to keeping a diverse and inclusive workplace on the leadership's agenda.

Such workplaces shape employees' performance and interactions with co-workers and customers, resulting in business success.