Building Trump's wall will be a political disaster - for him

The stalemate between Mr Donald Trump and congressional Democrats over funding for the border wall has been politically damaging for the US president.

Most Americans blame him for the longest government shutdown in history.

He needs a way to resolve the shutdown without looking like he abandoned a signature promise of his election campaign.

Democrats dismissed his proposal to end the shutdown in exchange for temporary immigration protections.

The problem for Mr Trump is that while his fixation on the wall might play well to his supporters, actually building it would be a political disaster.

If the wall were ever to begin to get built, it would create problems beyond pushing away the swing voters he needs to be competitive when he runs for reelection in 2020.

First, most experts on immigration agree that the wall will not solve any of the problems cited by Mr Trump.

The number of undocumented workers has been declining in recent years; most narcotics are brought into the US either at existing checkpoints or through other ports of entry; very few terrorists have come across the border illegally since the September 11 attacks, and, contrary to Mr Trump's assertions, people making illegal crossings are not disproportionally criminal elements.

Second, the wall will be extremely expensive.

Mr Trump is currently asking for about US$5.7 billion (S$7.7b) to begin construction on the wall, but if the wall were ever to be completed the final price would likely be much higher.

Five, 10 or even US$20 billion for a government expenditure that helped address a real problem, like climate change, the opioid crisis or health care would be a much wiser use of resources.

A third point is that the wall will probably never be finished.

If Mr Trump is not re-elected, stopping construction on the wall will be one of the first actions by any Democratic president.

Even if he wins a second term, Democrats will have future opportunities to cut the funding because public support for the wall has never been strong.

The fourth problem is: Who will build the wall?

Defence contractors will bid for it. The firms that will be interested in this unusual, but extremely lucrative project will have to do whatever they can to keep bidding costs low.

Whoever gets the project will have to hire not only skilled and well-compensated workers, but also lower-paid and less-skilled workers.

Anybody who has studied the data or spent time on building sites in the US over the last few decades knows that the construction industry relies heavily on undocumented immigrant workers - many from Mexico.

If the winning bidder goes down this route, the political fallout is not likely to drive up the president's poll numbers.

The Democrats have provided little indication that they will give Mr Trump his wall, but they could score a strategic win if they wrestle generous policy concessions from him in exchange for a compromise.

Getting, for example, a real path to citizenship for Dreamers - not the temporary protections he offered - in exchange for a wall that seems impossible to build and will ultimately be an embarrassment for Mr Trump, would not be a bad outcome for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Ironically, congressional Democrats' unwillingness to give in to the president may be what spares him this humiliation. - REUTERS