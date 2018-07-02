Choose party that provides strong, clean government

BEDE S.H. PHAN

I refer to the article "Status quo for Singapore - so what?" by Tan Khee Giap (The New Paper, June 28).

I appreciate the writer's view that Singapore's achievements can be attributed to the "DNA" of its public policy formulation pioneered by the old guard under the leadership of Mr Lee Kuan Yew.

Look at China, which is among the countries and territories that have had the same party in power since independence. It started out poor but has become a superpower.

Now look at Taiwan, which achieved prosperity under the Kuomintang. But after an opposition party took over, everything changed, and a president was even jailed for corruption.

From this hard fact, we can see that we need a strong and clean government.

We can decide who should rule our country, but we have to be mindful of the consequences of our decisions as well.

