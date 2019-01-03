Customer experience is key

It is imperative to recognise that 2018 was a year of shake-ups in the technology space - from incidents of data breaches, to the acceleration of advanced technology adoption through machine learning and artificial intelligence.

Customer experience is integral to all business success. Thus, it should be the driving force of all technological implementations. We spotlight three key technology trends that will accelerate customer experience in 2019:

Content Delivery Networks

There will be a continued focus on improving the viewing experience of live streaming events.

This can be achieved by improving quality, interactivity, reducing latency and stepping up content security.

Augmented reality and AI will be examples of emerging technology that will be incorporated within live streaming technologies.

All-in-one approaches

Even as distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks and data breaches continue to be top concerns, there will be a shift toward the consolidation of services and more "all-in-one" approaches to cyber security.

Content piracy and the battle against "fake" content will shape up to be a new security concern and become another impetus for businesses to step up content protection, including adopting OTT as a core part of the content distribution play.

OTT stands for over-the-top, referring to the delivery of film and TV content via the internet, without requiring users to subscribe to a traditional cable or satellite pay-TV service.

In an age of information warfare, businesses need to ensure they are at the front line of defence.

Taking an all-in-one approach, this will look like integrating forensic watermarking, DRM and automation to enhance protection capabilities, to ensure that only the legitimate content that is expected gets delivered.

DRM or digital rights management refers to access control technologies for restricting the use of proprietary and copyrighted works with the intention of protecting a broad range of content types.

Ensuring scalability on demand

Last year, edge computing was introduced, which enabled data to be processed close to the source, eliminating latencies inherent in using traditional cloud computing environments and enabling real-time and highly interactive applications.

There will be an acceleration of this trend in 2019, with the emergence of an "edge" closer to the interconnection point with internet service providers.

This would allow companies to architect their platforms as micro-services, distribute instances of them to where they need to be instantiated and then be scaled on demand when they are needed.

Winning formula for 2019

As content demand continues to grow, the quality of experience needs to take precedence.

This will mean an infrastructure that supports an efficient content workflow, speedy delivery of high quality and secure content, and in the appropriate format for the device it is being consumed on.

This will be the year of difference for your business with developing scalable and secure infrastructure for business needs and the needs of your audience.

The writer is senior sales director, South-east Asia and India at Limelight Networks, a digital content delivery company.