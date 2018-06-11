Death of Anthony Bourdain a great loss

Your views

MANORAJ RAJATHURAI

The death of chef and media personality Anthony Bourdain makes one feel sorry for celebrities. It cannot be easy to constantly be in the limelight.

That must have been a lot of pressure to deal with, even for someone so opinionated, so sure of himself as Bourdain.

He made a name for himself in the culinary world, wrote the critically acclaimed book Kitchen Confidential: Adventures In The Culinary Underbelly, and went on become a TV star.

I never missed an episode of his shows such as A Cook's Tour, No Reservations, and finally, Parts Unknown, on CNN, and even watched reruns.

His intensity drove him to make some of the best travel programmes on TV. He brought out the best of places he visited, often off the beaten track. Food, drink and good company always brought a smile to his face, and the best of his analysis of a place's cuisine and people.

His finest moment on TV was when former US president Barack Obama joined him for a meal of noodles and grilled pork and a bottle of beer at a casual restaurant in Hanoi, Vietnam, two years ago.

Bourdain had a genuine interest in marginalised people and less-known places. And his ability to appreciate what others did let him connect well with people. His passing is a great loss.