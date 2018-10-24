Dissident voices flourishing online

The news media in the Western world remains dominated by newspapers, magazines and broadcasters still known as the mainstream.

The most vivid proof of their continued reign over public opinion is in the figure of US President Donald Trump, whose attacks on "failing" publications such as The New York Times and The Washington Post as "enemies of the people" is a backhanded tribute to their power.

Still, the dominance of the old media is under threat from the new. And these new media channels now threaten to overcome that dominance. They bring voices from every part of the political and social spectrum in a fashion more intimate and direct than the mainstream - which is careful not to offend, to eschew profanity, to balance one view with another.

The new platforms bring voices that claim to have been suppressed in the traditional media because they are too far-right, too incorrect or too inappropriate.

A radio documentary - Right Click - aired on BBC Radio 4 this week, revealed a world of British activists whose already-large reach is growing and who see themselves as the voices of the voiceless, the powers of the powerless.

I say "revealed" because it was revealed to me, and no doubt to others in the mainstream media and their (often declining) audiences, while they are already part of the news and opinion ecology of many of the young.

According to Right Click, it is part of "a huge new political movement" whose members consider traditional media to be the enemy and see themselves as warriors in a culture war.

In Britain, where most journalists' position is contempt for Mr Trump, the new voices are fans and supporters of the right, and see his enemies as their own.

One of the movement's leaders is Mr Paul Joseph Watson, 36, from Sheffield.

He took to YouTube in 2011, and his earnings from his more than 1.4 million subscribers and close to 327 million views are estimated at around US$10,000 (S$13,800) a month. That is likely a large underestimate of his total take: Right Click reported that Mr Watson now has a large flat in London.

Mr Watson launches himself against such targets as the Harry Potter creator, J.K. Rowling, mocking her for calling for Britain to welcome more migrants while hosting none of them in her three homes.

He defends the pro-Trump actor James Woods, who was temporarily shut out of Twitter last month for posting a satirical meme claiming Democrats were advising men not to vote in next month's midterm elections to increase the power of women's vote - a claim, Mr Watson said, which was an obvious joke only a "complete idiot" would take seriously.

Much of what I have heard from these new world commentators I thought reasonable debate. Some share some ideas and aversions of mainstream commentators, who insist they are "classical liberals". Much of what they say is akin to mere anti-political correctness and the highlighting of cases where liberals object to conservative speakers being given a platform.

The BBC radio show reported that 92 per cent of under-25s got their news and views from the Internet, as did 62 per cent of those aged 25 to 35.

Last weekend, the Christian Social Union (CSU) lost its position as the dominant party of the German state of Bavaria. The CSU is part of the coalition led by Chancellor Angela Merkel - as are the centre-left Social Democrats, who also did badly in Bavaria. Though the CSU remains the largest party, it lost support to the far-right Alternative fur Deutschland and the leftist Greens. Neither were strong forces till now.

The fragmentation of politics and the rapid decline of the mainstream parties is already visible in Germany - as it is in France, Italy, Britain and Sweden. It is not fanciful to say netizens a have a large part to play in this.

The culture war, between a part of the left and the media outlets that have become intolerant and censoring of sharp debate, and a part of the right determined to test the boundaries of speech and humour, spills over into political choice.

It forms many, especially the young, into opposing armies. And if it becomes even more powerful, it will course through our politics like a hurricane.