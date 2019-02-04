Dropping weapons treaty would let US update nuclear arsenal

The US scrapping of the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) treaty with Russia could launch a new arms race, but will also allow the US to update its nuclear arsenal.

President Donald Trump announced on Friday that the US was suspending its obligations under the INF treaty as of Saturday and starting a process to withdraw in six months.

Nato has said that US allies "fully support" its withdrawal from the pact, and agreed that Russia's introduction of the 9M729 ground-launched cruise missile system violates the treaty.

A day later, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a tit-for-tat withdrawal from the pact to develop "new types of weapons," calling Washington's decision "unilateral and totally unprovoked".

The US has complained about the alleged Russian violations for years. But now it is also speaking openly about its chance to upgrade its arms stock.

When the US unveiled its new nuclear policy in February 2018, it warned that it planned to buy two new weapons: a new type of low-power nuclear missile to be launched from a submarine, and a new type of nuclear cruise missile that would violate the INF agreement.

This new missile - which would come into service within a decade - would only be a violation of the treaty if it were deployed, the Pentagon says.

It has always stressed that a research and development program was not prohibited by the 1987 treaty with Moscow.

So starting Saturday "we are no longer bound by the constraints of the Treaty," Mr Johnny Michael, a Pentagon spokesman, said on Friday.

The 2019 US military budget provides funds for developing this new intermediate-range land-based missile and "we are still in the research phase," the spokesman said.

In fact, the Pentagon was already preparing its response to Russia's 9M729, with a top range of 480km, Moscow insists.

But Washington, backed by NATO allies, says the Russian missile has already been tested on much greater distances.

Johns Hopkins University's Jeffrey Pryce argues that the INF treaty favours the US because, while it prohibits all surface-to-air missiles with a range of 500 to 5,500km, conventional or intermediate, anything fired from a submarine or dropped by a bomber, simply is not covered.

"Thus, the INF Treaty deprives Russia of a significant military capability, for which its size and location are strategic advantages," the former Pentagon official said on Twitter.

"The US, by contrast, has the world's most powerful navy and air force. And the INF Treaty does not restrict sea-launched or air-launched missiles."

According to the anti-nuclear group Union of Concerned Scientists, the US nuclear arsenal holds 4,600 nuclear weapons, of which 1,740 are deployed and ready to be used at any time, and 2,922 stored.

Ten US Navy submarines armed with nuclear missiles are constantly patrolling the seas, the group said.

Russia has a similar number of nuclear warheads, but its nuclear submarines are in bad shape, as several accidents have shown in recent years.

China also has intermediate-range missiles. Experts say 95 per cent of Chinese missiles would violate the INF treaty if Beijing were a signatory.

Mr Michael Krepon, of the Stimson Center, believes "we're headed toward a new nuclear arms race".