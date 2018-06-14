Experience of a young journalist at Trump-Kim summit

The coffee ran out at 7.30am.

Groans of dismay echoed in the media centre as news of the shortage of "fuel" spread among the hundreds of journalists at the F1 Pit Building.

But as the critical moment neared, the lack of coffee was forgotten and the energy in the room was palpable. The room was filled with excited voices speaking in various tongues, but there was no need for interpreters.

Everyone knew that day - June 12 - that Mr Donald Trump and Mr Kim Jong Un were about to do what no one thought would ever be possible.

Journalists got stepladders, chairs, telescopic lenses, recording devices at the ready. I clambered up a chair - in heels, no less. Anything for a better story.

This was months in the making, and in the days leading up to the first summit between a sitting US president and a North Korean leader, I struggled to sleep, excited at the prospect of documenting history.

Yes, there were the discussions, de-briefs and more for the lead-up stories, but this was different. And I knew that when I looked around and saw some of the world's most experienced journalists from some of the most esteemed publications and news outlets.

As a journalist with just under a year of full-time experience under my belt, the opportunity was equal parts exhilarating and terrifying.

This was big. I would get a cold sweat just thinking about the mistakes I could make.

But the worry faded as soon as "The Handshake" occurred and the day went on.

Between listening, taking notes, obtaining reactions and questioning experts, as well as gulping down cups of (finally, refilled) coffee, there was no time to dwell on stress.

I also interviewed fellow journalists from around the world to get their take on the deal signed by Mr Trump and Mr Kim.

I was initially intimidated, and there was also a language barrier with some of them, but I soon found it incredibly easy to connect with my peers.

I was proud and humbled.

Proud that Singapore was hosting an event of such significance for the world, and that I got to cover it. I was also humbled by the motivation and talent in front of me.

Additionally, I was struck by how personal the story was for Koreans. When I talked to the Korean journalists, they had tears as they discussed the outcome and what it meant to friends and family back home.

To be on the front line, helping to tell this story backed by an amazing team, I felt I belonged in the room.

I was a journalist. Who ate well in the dining room. My colleague, who is of petite frame, ate six servings of panna cotta and a whole strawberry shortcake at one sitting - and it was only a snack. The variety of food was incredible, with more than 40 dishes to choose from, ice cream stands, an Old Chang Kee food truck, vending machines, frozen food and free-flow beer.

I admit we ate almost as hard as we worked. Except for the kimchi ice cream. Never again.

Now that the excitement is over, the last few days feel like a dream. But I have the bylines and Trump-Kim paper coffee cup as proof of what happened.

Leaving the media centre that night, I felt oddly empty, unable to believe that it was all over.

I doubt I would be able to forget the experience if I tried.