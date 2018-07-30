Get smart about AI

Do you regularly shop online and receive personalised recommendations? Or use a driving application on your smartphone to navigate through traffic?

If you answered yes, then chances are you have been interacting with artificial intelligence (AI) without even knowing it, and you are far from alone.

According to Deloitte's Global Mobile Consumer Survey, 68 per cent of consumers are utilising machine learning and AI capabilities via their smartphones, often without realising it.

AI is not just the gateway to enabling future technologies such as self-driving vehicles and robotics in manufacturing.

Businesses in every industry are leveraging these technologies to deliver everything - new products and services, improved supply chains, and enhanced productivity.

While it looks like AI can lead societies into a brighter future, there is still uncertainty and fear about a world powered by AI.

Should we be afraid?

One of the biggest misconceptions about AI is that the technology will completely replace people in the work environment.

While AI can indeed take over repetitive manual processes, reduce error and improve efficiency, people will never be fully removed from the equation.

When most people say AI, what they are really talking about is neural networks.

Neural networks are modelled after cognitive functions of the human brain to enable computers to do pattern matching.

Neural networks enable systems to process large amounts of data and point out a pattern at incredible speed.

Neural networks are also good at identifying things that deviate from a pattern, which makes them useful for applications like fraud detection.

INTERPRETATION NEEDED

While AI systems are good at identifying patterns, they are unable to interpret the meaning of those patterns.

As such, it is impossible to completely remove people from the equation.

The real power of AI-based systems lies in their predictive capabilities and ability to provide recommendations to their human counterparts.

People will still need to decipher, review and subsequently take the appropriate action based on AI's recommendation.

Enterprises are already leveraging these new technologies to automate repetitive manual processes and operations to alleviate the workload of humans.

Further, businesses are leveraging AI technologies to detect malicious activities and protect customer data by validating security clearances and blocking unauthorised access.

Our shopping experiences are already being enhanced with personalised recommendations, and as computer image recognition becomes more sophisticated, facial recognition is taking centre stage.

In healthcare, AI is improving lives by enabling doctors to provide faster and more accurate diagnoses of medical issues. AI systems combined with smart wearable devices are allowing healthcare professionals to monitor health remotely and offer preventative remedies early.

Not only is AI transformative on its own, but it can be even more powerful when combined with other emerging technologies such as blockchain.

In Singapore, there is a start-up power company that installs solar power generators. It then uses blockchain to record power transactions between these generators, as well as how much power is both generated and consumed.

If there is a big power surge or any problems in a particular part of the network, it can have an AI-based system detect the change and automatically raise an issue and a request for maintenance technicians to ascertain what is going on.

AI is going to change the way we do everything from building software to buying groceries. We will continue to see industries that have direct impact on consumers - finance, transport and healthcare - make great strides with AI technology.

The time is now to make AI an opportunity, rather than viewing it as a threat.

The writer is director, Pivotal Labs. This article appeared in The Business Times last Friday.