Giving customers the loyal treatment

Loyalty programmes are big business in Asia.

Starbucks is well known for creating a loyal following with its popular rewards programme, where members can earn stars redeemable for a cuppa or other drinks.

Loyalty programmes work on the idea that a company will reward your consistent patronage and loyalty with discounts, offers and other goodies to make you feel like a valued customer.

So what is it that makes a loyalty programme successful?

What we found revealed that while the rewards need to be appealing, the way the rewards are earned is also key to increasing loyalty.

In a study at NUS Business School with a colleague from the Chinese University of Hong Kong, we analysed whether giving rewards gradually engaged people more than giving the same rewards all at once.

Value of earning rewards gradually

Many loyalty programmes give customers a number of points for each purchase.

For example, to earn money-saving vouchers, some supermarkets give you 1,000 points worth $10 after 10 visits; others provide 100 points of $1 after each visit.

Through a series of experiments involving participants in Singapore and Hong Kong, we found that people are more engaged with a piecemeal rewards programme.

This allows them to earn rewards gradually rather than gaining the same rewards all at once after a long-term effort.

In the example above, for instance, giving shoppers 100 points each visit is a better approach than giving shoppers a bigger reward of 1,000 points after 10 visits.

Once they see how easy it is to earn 100 points, they will be motivated to reach the next 100.

We found that this sense of achievement depends on people being able to accumulate their rewards and see their total rewards gradually increase.

Similarly, rewards provided need to be moderately similar with rewards already earned.

For the piecemeal approach to have an advantage, it is also important for rewards to be earned rather than simply received without any effort.

Creating an engaging journey, not a race

To encourage people to stay loyal, companies need to create rewards programmes that tap into our human instinct of striving for more when we are being rewarded for our efforts.

Airlines, in particular, have mastered loyalty programmes that keep members motivated to earn more rewards.

The rewards - which include free flights, upgrades, hotel stays, car rentals and premium gifts - are of great value to customers, so they remain loyal to the airline even if lower cost alternatives are available.

Earning rewards gradually can be particularly powerful when adopting an omni-channel-based loyalty programme, which connects customers to a brand across all touchpoints and rewards members for their spending across all channels, whether it is in-store, online, over the phone or at events.

Our study suggests that developing customer loyalty programmes in this way can elevate a business and empower customers.

When small rewards are accumulated gradually, they add to an ongoing journey rather than a race to the finishing line.

This keeps customers engaged with the brand and creates experiences that turn customers into brand advocates - the ultimate reward for marketers.

The writer is an associate professor in the Department of Marketing at the National University of Singapore (NUS) Business School. The opinions expressed are her own and do not represent the views and opinions of NUS. This article appeared in The Business Times last Friday.