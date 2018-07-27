How education can nurture talent for leading economies

Changi Airport. The All Blacks.

Both names are recognised around the world as the best-in-class, and both are birthed from small nations well-known for punching above their weight.

Singapore and New Zealand share similar aspirations and challenges in maintaining their lead in the global economy.

With populations of about five million each, there is no option for either country to be a low-cost workforce.

Both need to relentlessly educate and upskill all their people to stay relevant for the challenges of the future workforce.

Their competitive edge depends on the skillset and capabilities of their workers.

While active steps are taken to advance the current education systems, we need to continue to place an emphasis on the value of higher learning.

Specifically in countries like Singapore and New Zealand, which face an ageing population, we need to help older workers adapt to new ways of working and gather relevant skills for the transforming workplace.

Singapore has developed a highly sophisticated education system in a short span of time and one of its unique selling points is its focus on lifelong learning.

The SkillsFuture programme has helped Singaporeans of all ages to enhance employability and continue contributing to the national economy.

FUTURE-PROOFING WORKFORCE

As local universities follow the Government's lead by rolling out alumni schemes that give them access to skill-based courses, Singapore is starting to reap the benefits of an upskilled workforce and prepare for the future demands of various industries.

Likewise, as New Zealand grapples with its own ageing population, it can take a leaf out of Singapore's book and focus on cultivating a culture of lifelong learning.

In a climate of job insecurity, it is easy to overlook the new wave of opportunities brought upon by Industry 4.0, which now opens doors to new jobs that never existed before these technologies.

The task then becomes helping the workforce embrace technologies instead of rejecting them as threats to their jobs.

Recognising these future demands, Singapore universities are also developing tailored programmes around analytics to create value from research and data analysis.

With the widening skills gap in New Zealand, we need to look into how to bring about the same shift in the Kiwi workforce.

Education providers will play a crucial role in building the talent pool for the future by cultivating a system that teaches students to embrace technology and leverage on its benefits.

Being the widely diverse economies that Singapore and New Zealand are, the concept of one-model-fits-all no longer applies.

International collaborations allow the best minds to come together to solve diverse real-world problems faced by the industry and community.

These cross-border partnerships also play a huge role in providing our students the exposure and resources required to thrive in an increasingly global landscape.

Recognising the importance of these partnerships, we have tied up with over 175 institutions in more than 50 countries to provide our students the opportunity to study or work overseas and to bring in the best teaching expertise and programmes from around the world.

As the world become increasingly connected and globalised, it is difficult to ascertain a country's future without considering the bigger landscape.

The collaborations with - and insights from - our foreign counterparts such as Singapore will be crucial in shaping the talent that will, in turn, shape the future of the New Zealand economy.