How viable is Star Wars tech?

We know it all happened "a long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away", but could the technology in the Star Wars franchise come close to what we have now?

LIGHTSABERS

Actual lightsabers will probably never be real.

But wait, you say, didn't MIT and Harvard scientists discover a way to make "photonic matter" out of photons of light? And didn't one of the scientists involved say it was fair to compare photon matter to what makes up lightsabers?

The researchers did shoot photons of light through supercooled rubidium gas, causing the light to clump together to form molecules that could conceivably be joined together to shape, you know, a sword.

But among the problems in creating a real lightsaber: The hot and dense plasma that theoretically could make up the core of lightsaber is too hot for a hand-held metal handle.

The weapon would also need a power source of such extreme intensity that it doesn't exist.

SPEEDERS

Speeders in Star Wars are airborne vehicles that travel close to land surfaces, and the vehicles in the movie are a lot closer to reality.

For instance, the Aero-X hover vehicle looks quite a bit like the speeder bikes in Star Wars. It levitates on two rotors and is based on a design from the 1960s that was abandoned because of stability issues, which Aero-X's maker, Aerofex, says it has now fixed.

Aerofex says the vehicle responds like a motorcycle and flies up to 3m off the ground at 70 kph.

DROIDS

Star Wars droids have more functions and superior artificial intelligence (AI) than today's robots, but the gap is closing.

Nasa's Robotnaut 2 (known as R2) has a human form so it can match the dexterity of an astronaut. It's being developed to complete "simple, repetitive or especially dangerous tasks on places such as the International Space Station", says Nasa.

Honda's Asimo robot can do household tasks and climb stairs, push carts and turn off lights. Possible applications include assisting people confined to beds or wheelchairs.

HOLOGRAMS

Mixed reality goggles, like HoloLens from Microsoft, project 3D images into real-world environments, enabling people to manipulate images that appear before them, or overlaid on real objects.

Then there are holographic images of famous deceased musicians that have appeared on stage, including Tupac Shakur and Michael Jackson.

But these images aren't really holograms, they're created using a 19th century illusion technique called Pepper's ghost that projects an image on to the stage using onto a piece of glass.

The writer is Vice-President of Business Development, Equinix, an interconnection and data centre provider.