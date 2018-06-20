IT security and football are closer than they appear

Computer security and football.

Two topics that seemingly have nothing to do with each other but on closer inspection offer surprising parallels.

There are so many links between effective PC/Mac protection and football strategy, as quickly revealed by a tongue-in-cheek analysis of these popular bits of football wisdom.

SET PLAYS ARE ALWAYS DANGEROUS

Everyone knows the danger is there but the same set pieces work again and again.

What is true with free kicks is also true for phishing attacks; letting down your guard by clicking on a specific link that then leads to a criminal or malware-facing page.

WE BET ON A CONTROLLED OFFENSIVE

The team that wants to win cannot follow a defensive strategy.

The proactive investigation of seemingly harmless IT processes is an important component of a secure PC. Real Time Protection is crucial to gaining control of the midfield.

The technology protects against new and evolving malware or potentially unwanted applications to prevent infection by the latest threats.

THERE ARE NO EASY GAMES IN A CUP COMPETITION

The "Cup Game" is the everyday reality for IT security: The daily fight against millions of malware attacks, where even the smallest virus can become a dangerous gateway for attack.

A strong defence is key at all times. For security, that means real-time antivirus protection to eliminate viruses, malware, trojans, worms, bots, ransomware and more.

A TIGHT DEFENCE MATTERS

Closing down space is a key defensive strategy.

That is exactly what tight-knit cyber security solution does, using a variety of tactics to prevent your bank and credit card information from being intercepted by third parties or keylogger software, with licence protection for multiple devices.

COVER THE WINGS

Getting the ball out to the wing, when orchestrating a counter-attack, can be a great use of space to get the ball forward.

The same is true on the Internet, as it offers an infinite variety of options for ways to reach the goal. That is why it is important to get the wings under control.

EFFECTIVE MAN MARKING CAN BE CRITICAL

Just like on the pitch where players have to keep a close eye on their opponents, in IT security effective marking ensures all devices are monitored and protected so no data is lost.

For example, a security solution continuously monitors access to your webcam and blocks attempts to monitor your keystrokes. This privacy feature provides the perfect defensive strategy.

WINNING IS ALL IN THE PREPARATION

Good preparation and an in-depth post-match review is essential for professional teams and their backroom staff.

IT security is no different when it comes to the scanning and removal of malware.

Malware removal technology scans the computer for all possible malware installations and, if necessary, removes previous infections that have been hidden on the computer for quite some time.

KEEPING A CLEAN SHEET

Computer security looks to keep a clean sheet, just as a football team does over 90 minutes.

While the players only have their goalkeeper to keep the ball out of the net, consumers have a choice of solutions to do the best job possible.

The writer is the managing director of Asean and Korea at Sophos, a cyber security company specialising in endpoint and network security.