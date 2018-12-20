Keeping stress levels down is key

Managing stress today seems harder than ever. Sixty per cent of Singaporean workers report higher-than-average levels of stress, showed a recent survey.

While Singaporeans work on average 45 hours a week, the reality is we are always available.

People are one text message, e-mail or call away from work.

Technology and government incentives might have made the ways we work more flexible, but it has also enabled work to creep into out-of-business hours.

The good news is that both companies and employees know that managing health and well-being at work is key.

There are steps companies and workers can take to ensure work is productive and rewarding, without being too stressful.

While many workplaces have wellness programmes, ensuring people engage with the programmes is also key.

Stress is the health epidemic of our time, according to the World Health Organisation.

Encouraging open communication about stress and anxiety in the workplace will signal to employees that asking for help is not stigmatised.

Technology has also raised expectations of how quickly we respond to communications.

To encourage employees to rest and relax outside of work hours, organisations should clearly communicate business hours to everyone, including clients, and reach out to people outside of these times only in the event of an emergency.

Organisations may even choose to list these emergency scenarios, so that there is no confusion regarding expectations.

Managers should also take stock of their own behaviour and reaction in the workplace.

Sometimes leaders can show frustration or disappointment at trivial matters too soon or fail to acknowledge a job well done.

These can be a significant source of stress. Managers should be mindful of how they communicate so they are not creating undue stress for others.

Leaders should also encourage their team members to leave on time at the end of the day.

People should listen to their bodies and take stock of their physical health.

Presenteeism is a growing problem for businesses, and this is partially due to a perception we often have that our roles are indispensable or that taking sick leave will hurt our reputation.

Knowing when to rest is much wiser than pushing through with reduced productivity and risk infecting the whole office.

Taking breaks during the workday is as important as taking a holiday. Having lunch with your team away from the workspace is a small but vital act that benefits the mind and body.

People who take regular breaks away from their workspace tend to be more productive, focused and patient.

Next time your team is working on a problem, consider taking a break outside - even a 10-minute walk can help boost creativity and problem-solving abilities. That is because your brain is given the chance to relax and loosen its cognitive control.

Having a hobby that is unrelated to work and technology is also a good way to manage stress. Hobbies give you an opportunity to clear the mind and focus on the present.

Dedicating time in the evenings and weekend to a hobby gives you a focus and energy beyond work.

Stress, anxiety and burnout are all serious health conditions.

Investing time away from work will mean you can reap the benefits of a more productive and successful professional self.