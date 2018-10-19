Khashoggi case testing US resolve in Middle East

When it comes to defining America's quandary on Saudi Arabia, US President Donald Trump's description is mercenary in the extreme: If Washington does not stay close to Riyadh and sell it arms, he told reporters, the Saudis will turn to Moscow or Beijing instead.

He seemed to be suggesting the US should just keep its plans for a US$110 billion (S$152 billion) arms deal and the 450,000 jobs he says it would bring.

He has a point - and one that also speaks to the broader geopolitical and moral issues at stake.

Across the Middle East, from Turkey to Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and beyond, the more the US attempts to inflict its will on autocratic governments, the more they simply turn elsewhere.

The messy aftermath of the Arab Spring (2010-2011) has seen US influence there nosedive. That in turn makes it harder for Washington to influence events, let alone urge democratisation and restraint.

The reported graphic brutality of the alleged torture, dismemberment, and killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi in a Saudi consulate in Istanbul earlier this month, though, may yet prove a game changer.

The US still has clout - that much is clear from the speed with which Saudi Arabia's King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed Salman met this week with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

The oil-rich kingdom and preeminent global superpower clearly still feel they need each other - as Mr Pompeo said after the meetings, neither side wanted to talk hard facts about Mr Khashoggi, preferring to wait for the outcome of Riyadh's own investigation.

CLOSE RELATIONS

The Trump administration and Saudi royal family have exerted considerable effort to build close relations with each other in the last two years.

The Khashoggi case, however, looks to have supercharged existing worries on all sides over the value and future of such dealings.

Even before this crisis, growing numbers of US lawmakers wanted US arms deals stopped and were openly discussing sanctions against the Saudis.

Saudi officials deny involvement in any killing - despite reports that they are likely to say Mr Khashoggi died during an interrogation gone wrong.

But if, as suspected, those in power were involved, it would suggest just how little they care for the US and wider Western hand-wringing.

Even Middle East states that were once seen as relatively moderate Western allies are increasingly playing by their own rules.

On Tuesday, Buzzfeed reported that the UAE had hired US mercenaries in a botched assassination plot in Yemen.

The same day, the UAE announced it was charging a Briton with spying after detaining him during a study trip.

Such actions are causing disquiet in London and Washington, but few leaders in the region seem to care.

For all the recent reports over Ankara's release of an imprisoned US pastor, Turkey has gone out of its way to distance itself from Washington, most obviously through the purchase of a Russian air defence system.

Even in Iraq, still dependent on US aid, successive governments have been more open to Russian and Iranian influence.

It is a trend that will likely accelerate in the years to come. - REUTERS

FOR MORE, SEE: I'm not covering for Saudi Arabia: Trump