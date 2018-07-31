Lessons for scoring on social media

The 2018 Fifa World Cup was possibly the biggest sporting event on social media.

Along with the buzz on a team and player level, social media provided an invaluable platform for brands to increase awareness and participate in the conversation with their audiences.

But which brands took home the social media trophy?

In the battle for social media interactions, one surprising score was that German low cost supermarket, Aldi, created the top most-engaging social media brand post of the tournament.

What is more surprising is that it was a simple image of the English St George's Cross with the message: "Football's coming home and so are we. All our colleagues are finishing at 3".

This post, put up on their UK profile page, garnered almost 250,000 interactions, proving that even the most simple message, if it's well-timed, can resonate well with an audience.

Ikea, the Swedish furniture house, is a great example of a brand jumping into the World Cup conversation to generate buzz and engagement.

Over the course of the World Cup, they posted several times about products, such as a sofa that splits in two and the message was "when your friends cheer for the wrong team".

In the aftermath of Sweden's defeat by England, they also published an offer on Ikea fish and chips for only 1 pound (S$1.80) on their UK Facebook page.

Of the seven official partners, Adidas, Qatar Airways, and GazProm did not make any of the top-performing lists - neither for global brands or official sponsors.

They missed the mark on their social media strategies during the games, leaving engagement on the table.

OFFICIAL PARTNERS

Coca-Cola was an official sponsor and their local pages definitely won big this year.

Coca-Cola India earned the top spot for both the most-engaging brand and sponsor during the World Cup, earning over 1.2 million total interactions from just eight posts.

Coca-Cola Pakistan had the sixth most-engaging post, garnering nearly 200,000 total interactions, helping them to achieve third place as the most-engaging sponsors - and seventh place for most-engaging brand globally.

Interestingly enough, it wasn't the countries with teams participating in the tournament that were necessarily the most engaged around World Cup brand content.

Brand pages like Vision Electronics from Canada, Hyundai India and Viettel Telecom in Vietnam were among the most engaging brands posting World Cup content around the tournament, despite not having teams taking part.

The World Cup is an event with a truly global audience, so as long as brands are producing content that they know is relevant and will resonate with their audience, they should take part in the conversation.

Sporting events continue to offer access to large audiences and the World Cup should be marked in the calendar of every brand marketer.

The key to getting in on the action really starts with knowing your audience and the kind of content that resonates with them.

To create engaging content and win in real-time, you need to keep your brand image and voice at the heart of the idea and understand who your customers are.

Social media is the most valuable marketing tool that provides marketers the biggest reach.

Not taking advantage of it is like turning up to the tournament and forgetting your ticket.

The writer is vice president (Japan and Asia-Pacific) at Socialbakers, a global social media analytics company