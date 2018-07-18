Let footballer defer NS

I refer to the report "Nearly 10,000 sign online petition for Mindef to reconsider Ben's deferment" (The New Paper, July 17). I support the calls for teenage footballer Ben Davis to be allowed to defer his national service.

The World Cup in Russia is still fresh in our minds, and if Singapore dreams of having a team playing at that level, it is vital that citizens who have the passion and talent start preparing for it from a young age.

It is also vital that all male Singaporeans serve their NS. What we need to do is to include in NS other activities and professions that support the country, and not just defence and security.

If the Ministry of Defence could allow Joseph Schooling and others to defer NS for the sake of the Olympics and so on, it is time to do so for other sports and even other endeavours where talented young people can put Singapore ahead.

Singapore needs to compete and excel not just in swimming but also in football and other events.

I am sure that Ben is passionate about football and good enough at it. Otherwise Fulham FC would not have selected him.

Ben could be in the Singapore team of the future and may well play a part in our World Cup dream.

I hope the authorities will let him do what is best to bring glory to Singapore and encourage others also to pursue their passion and talent.

ACE KINDRED CHEONG