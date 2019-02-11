Lions should learn from Qatar

I refer to reports about Qatar stunning Japan to win the Asian Cup in Abu Dhabi on Feb 1.

Singapore's football team should take note.

The small desert kingdom, subjected to a blockade by its immediate neighbours, has overcome the odds.

This proves that if you put your mind to and your back into it, you can achieve almost anything.

It would seem investing in youth academies is the key, helping the Qataris to progress to the pinnacle of Asian football and a Fifa world ranking of 55th.

Next, Qatar hosts the World Cup in 2022.

Our national team, the Lions, should watch and learn, and begin to believe that they too can rise above themselves, turn in some good performances and win regional tournaments.

That is the least that can be expected from the Lions at this stage.