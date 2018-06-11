Look out for and help those like Kate Spade

It is hard to believe that Kate Spade, who was so successful in the fashion industry, would have lost the will to live.

Depression, which can lead to suicide, is a silent killer. It is a delicate subject that needs to be discussed openly and rationally.

Signs to watch out for include a loss of interest or pleasure, insomnia, decreased appetite, fatigue or agitation, feelings of worthlessness or guilt, impaired concentration, indecisiveness, financial distress, isolation and personal problems.

Those who have survived a suicide attempt can reinforce the message that taking one's own life is not the solution as treatment is readily available and recovery is always possible.

Those who have overcome depression and are coping well with other mental disorders can also provide encouragement and motivation.

These valuable sharing experiences can be offered at schools, workplaces, religious places and the community clubs. Family, friends, employers and religious groups all have a part to play in preventing suicide.

In addition, counselling, group therapy and supportive psychotherapy can give encouragement and support.

RAYMOND ANTHONY FERNANDO