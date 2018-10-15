metoo needs due process for both accuser and accused

One year after the #metoo movement took off on Twitter, we are still feeling the ripple effects of men who have committed sexual violence being taken to task all over the world.

Compared to the loudness of the movement elsewhere, Singapore appears relatively timid in confronting the subject. But Aware's experience shows that #metoo has been making waves here behind the scenes.

When the movement started in October last year, we saw a 79 per cent spike in calls from survivors to our Sexual Assault Care Centre (SACC). The level of calls has remained high and continues to increase steadily.

We also saw a 400 per cent increase in the number of anti-harassment workshops by Catalyse Consulting, our corporate training and consultancy arm that runs anti-harassment training for workplaces.

Here are some lessons on how to establish a safe, harassment-free working environment.

PROCESS IS IMPORTANT

Based on our experience working with survivors, the process that they were put through is as important as the outcome.

This includes the moment they report the harassment to their supervisors, the way the investigation is carried out, and the company's communication to parties about the outcome.

A flawed process will undermine the outcome and lead to parties feeling dissatisfied and frustrated with the process and seeing the organisation as being biased, untrustworthy or unprofessional.

Justice and due process must be seen to be done.

In the worst case, everyone loses: Complainant and accused are unhappy; staff take sides and lose confidence in management, word gets out and the company's reputation takes a hit.

For example, the failure of Singapore Athletics to conduct a proper internal investigation of local athlete Kerstin Ong's complaint of harassment by her coach led to the accused feeling that he was unfairly sacked.

The organisation's poor communication with Ms Ong about its actions caused her further pain, and led to Ms Ong filing a police report against the accused. This case was reported in the media.

Conversely, in a case that Aware's SACC was involved in, an independent panel of external investigators was called in to look into a claim of harassment; what followed was a sensitively-handled inquiry.

Although there was insufficient evidence to prove the harassment, the survivor felt that she had a fair and sensitive hearing and was satisfied with the process.

An organisation that does not already have its policies and procedures in place will find it extremely difficult to effectively manage harassment complaints. Emotions run high where there are serious complaints. News spread fast. Quick action has to be taken to activate the investigation and grievance handling teams.

If processes are not in place and management is not properly equipped to deal with the issue, the company can find itself in panic mode. This can further complicate matters and escalate tensions, and cause parties to lose faith in the process.

The following is needed for a company to effectively address harassment complaints:

Clear anti-harassment policies and harassment management processes that staff have been trained on;

Appropriate personnel trained to investigate and manage such complaints.

Investigations are tricky and companies may consider using third-party specialists.

It is pointless putting policies, procedures and training in place, if the company shuts an eye to problematic behaviour.

This causes cynicism and low morale among employees.

The Tripartite Advisory on Managing Workplace Harassment in mandating that employers implement policies, procedures and training on workplace harassment has made it clear that this is the best way to prevent workplace harassment.

#metoo is not going away.

We need workplaces to be committed to the safety of workers, and to value employees' rights to workplaces free from harassment.

The writer is executive director of Aware, the Association of Women for Action and Research. This is an edited version of an article that appeared in The Business Times last Friday.