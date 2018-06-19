More women leaders in tech industry will benefit everyone

The recent dialogues about women's representation in the technology industry have largely yielded a positive effect.

It has helped to propel larger issues on gender equality into the public domain, where decisions on policies and standards are so often shaped.

In fact, there are many reasons why having more women in leadership roles is critical for company profits.

According to McKinsey's 2018 report, The Power of Parity, the representation of women leadership in Asia Pacific (Apac) has grown from 6 per cent to 13 per cent.

But there is still a huge gap.

The same study also asserts that advancing women's equality can boost growth in Apac by US$4.5 trillion (S$6 trillion) in 2025.

There has been huge progress when it comes to women breaking into leadership roles, and today, more are standing alongside their male counterparts to deliver incredible results within the tech world.

This does not just break the notion that tech-related career paths are better with men, it also dispels the myth that female attributes and skill sets are not highly-regarded in this sector.

I believe women leaders in the tech industry can contribute greatly in making the work culture more inclusive.

However, solving the problem of the lack of women in leadership can only happen on a generational timeline.

I believe part of the solution is an active investment in programmes today that actively engage women on subjects of technology at early ages.

For example, a key part of in-house training and diversity and inclusion programmes at Dell involves helping employees overcome unconscious biases to achieve gender equality in the workplace.

Dell also created the Dell Women's Entrepreneur Network in 2010 to help women founders globally access the technology, capital and networks they need to grow and expand internationally.

For young women considering their career options and goals both inside and outside tech, I suggest starting with internal discovery first and then industry research.

While it is a great industry that is literally transforming the world we live in, it is important to embark on this career path only if it is an area of passion.

You do not need to commit to a life of programming to have a successful and impactful career in the tech sector, even in these software-driven times.

Take me for example - I get to market groundbreaking tech solutions without having to write code.

That said, the more women enter the field of engineering and customer service overall, the more robust and thoughtful our tech solutions will become.

The female brain and human experience is fundamentally different from our male counterparts, so intuitively and philosophically, most people agree the balance of both sexes' strengths makes for stronger development and product teams.

It is also crucial to find a great guide and mentor, but my advice is not to do it with the sole purpose of professional growth, do it for growing as a professional.

Lastly, my advice to all women - remember that results have no gender.

If companies want to see more women in their leadership teams, and in turn, realise the benefits of real gender diversity in the workplace, they will have to address the cultural and organisational issues that prevent them from moving through the corporate pipeline.

Having spent years working with some of the most incredible tech companies globally, I am humbled and grateful for the experiences that have come my way - and it is my hope that more amazing women will join the sector to make it more innovative and robust.

The writer is Dell's senior vice-president of marketing for Asia Pacific and Japan.