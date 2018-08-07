Non-profits must embrace tech to stay relevant

Much has been said about technology changing the future of work for businesses, but perhaps less has been said of the disruptive impact on non-profit organisations.

The reality is that all organisations need to rethink their approach to work in today's digital era.

For non-profits, this could mean a future where counselling chatbots work alongside practitioners, where volunteers are the new contingent workforce and where they are competing with commercial business for digitally native talents.

At the Future of Work in Non-Profits conference, jointly organised by the Social Service Institute and Tote Board in May, it was clear there is a growing awareness among leaders in the social service sector of the digital impact and need to address the digital future head-on.

It was also acknowledged that technology does not in itself make an organisation digital.

According to the EY Global Leadership Forecast 2018, what really matters is for organisations to be guided by a strong purpose, which will help in driving an agile and engaged workforce.

Becoming a purpose-driven organisation is a challenge, even for non-profits.

This may be surprising since non-profits are associated with having meaningful missions.

But purpose goes beyond a mission statement; it is a reason for being that is grounded in humanity and is brought to life in every act of the organisation and its people.

LIMIT

Perhaps the label "non-profit" could be self-limiting in helping these organisations in realising the growth potential of being a purpose-driven organisation.

The "non-profit" label primes organisations for cost-consciousness, and it can be challenging to justify and embrace investments in technology and people.

In that light, should there be a mindset shift from being "not-for-profit" to "profit-for-purpose" in the social services sector?

This renewed mindset can help move decision-making conversations away from money to focus on outcomes.

With a bigger picture in mind, this will encourage everyone to think beyond incremental improvements (and costs), and inspire innovations for transformational growth.

Non-profits are realising that to remain relevant and grow in the digital era, having the right talent is key.

The war for such talent is real, and this makes the need for non-profits to address the skill gaps in their workforce more urgent than ever.

As businesses increasingly leverage data and analytics to improve their understanding of customer needs and deliver more personalised services, so too should non-profits.

They will need to better understand their beneficiaries, estimate the demand and satisfaction levels for their services, as well as identify gaps in their capabilities.

Non-profits can collaborate and partner with organisations to tap on the analytics talent to achieve this.

CONCEPT

By expanding the concept of their workforce, non-profits can begin to realise previously untapped pools of talent. However, this does present a new challenge for organisations to rethink their approach to talent management in view of a diversified workforce.

One growing segment of the non-profit workforce is the volunteer group, traditionally viewed as an extra pair of hands and legs.

But with volunteerism rates rising from 18 per cent in 2014 to 35 per cent in 2016 according to a National Volunteer and Philanthropy Centre survey, and faced with a tightening labour market, non-profits must ask if volunteers should be seen as a permanent source of "gig" manpower.

Learning to manage a fluid group of workers or "gig" workers will be a skill that all organisations will need in the digital economy.

The writers are from Ernst & Young Advisory. Dilys Boey is Asean people advisory services leader. Samir Bedi is partner, people advisory services. The article was published in The Business Times last Friday.