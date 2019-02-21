PAS is in a state of confusion: The Star columnist

We understand that politicians may lie, but Malaysians learnt something new recently.

It is probably the first time we have heard of syariah-compliant lies. Hearing these supposedly respected religious scholars expounding on the need to lie, or to conceal a destructive truth, has left Malaysia flabbergasted.

Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS) is in a state of confusion.

Its hardcore members - ones who would donate their life savings or even body parts to save party president Abdul Hadi Awang in his court case - must be disappointed.

The most bewildering part - PAS is now supporting Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

PAS wants to support the Malaysian Prime Minister for the sake of religion, race and country until the next general election.

So, one minute, Dr Mahathir is PAS' greatest enemy, and the next, these poor PAS campaigners must return to the villages to reveal that he is not so bad. In the interest of race and religion, we must now support him against the infidels.

The infidels, the Democratic Action Party, were once their ally, but that is another fib to justify. And that formula applies to another party, Umno, too.

It must be difficult to sustain the new narrative. Well, the only way is to lie.

Of course, Ana (Arabic for "I" or "me") know that we can't accept Dr Mahathir, but Mr Hadi has said it is okay to lie, so we have to lie.

And that came after Bachok MP Nik Abduh Nik Aziz's dramatic admission that he was ordered to be untruthful.

He said Mr Hadi instructed him to deny that a recording of him confirming PAS payments from Umno was genuine.

Mr Nik Abduh said he was torn between admitting it was his voice and refuting the audio recording's authenticity.

"I had two choices. One was to tell the truth and admit. Second, to deny it. It was a closed-door meeting to a targeted audience. Very closed.

"My right was to keep the secrecy and not to betray it. Both were syariah-compliant choices," said Mr Nik Abduh.

Mr Hadi took it further. When questioned if it was permissible to lie to protect Islam, Mr Hadi apparently conceded.

"Of course, if a criminal came here to look for a victim, will you identify the victim (to the criminal)? We will be compelled to lie to save the person... there are times (where lying is permissible)," he was quoted as saying.

In this case, it looks more like the lie to save Mr Hadi's political life and that of his party's other leaders. He still cannot convince Malaysians - except fanatical supporters - why he did not continue suing Ms Claire Rewcastle Brown of Sarawak Report, who accused PAS of pocketing millions from Umno.

His decision to withdraw the defamation suit has resulted in these allegations hanging over the party.

The party's integrity and religious facade have been compromised by these politicians.

They would like to continue projecting themselves as politicians who lead a modest life, but the allegations and images paint a different picture.

Of course, we believe the BMW superbike was borrowed for a photo-op and, naturally, the Porsche Cayman was under one person's name but belonged to another. Sure, we believe you, but err... sorry, we lied.

The only way out was to seek medical help. PAS found the right doctor, and they were so impressed that they left the consultation convinced that they had to support the doctor. We can assume that the doctor, like his fellow practitioners, has asked them to return for follow-up checks.

And prolonged lying can lead to patients suffering from sustained periods of delusion, and consequently, they may see conspiracies, plots, sub-plots, and possibly a vote of no confidence.

