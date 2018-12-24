Payment systems need to be reformed

A quiet revolution in financial services is underway.

It is transforming how payment systems in many countries work - with a lot of progress made behind the scenes over the last couple of years.

A payment system is the financial infrastructure enabling money to move between financial institutions in an economy.

It is organised around the central bank, which plays the role of clearing house.

In effect, middlemen were being imposed on newer entrants to the financial system. This was unsatisfactory for a few reasons.

One, banks took a cut - ultimately from the pocket of the end-customer.

Two, banks were in a protected, oligopolistic position and hence had the power to threaten to cut off their clients - some of whom were potential competitors.

Three, non-banks were reliant on the technology provided by banks, which can sometimes be inefficient and prone to stoppages.

All these have meant slower and more expensive payments for consumers. It went against the spirit of market competition and innovation.

Change began when central banks started to see the upside of a more open system.

The Bank of England (BOE) was the first in the world to start giving non-banks full access to its payment infrastructure.

This was the culmination of changes over a few years, which saw payment companies receive official recognition through new regulations and licensing.

As a result, TransferWise became the first fintech company to open a settlement account with BOE in April this year, after we were able to pass objective tests and audits that showed our systems were robust.

Hong Kong launched its Faster Payment System in September. It allowed 21 banks and 10 non-banks to link up to it.

In practical terms, this means Hong Kong users of Alipay and WeChat Pay can now send money to each other across platforms and without the money having to pass through a bank.

Meanwhile, Australia's Productivity Commission has called for the country's New Payments Platform to be opened up to non-banks to improve the competitiveness of the financial sector.

The Reserve Bank of Australia has begun consultation on the issue.

LESSONS

With more countries now having trodden down this path, there are also more lessons available to everyone.

I mention three here.

First, make the entry fee zero.Admission should instead be based on companies showing that their systems are stable, safe and scrupulous.

And, of course, new members will need to pay the same per-transaction fees as existing ones.

Second, go the whole hog. Singapore's current proposal is to allow non-banks access to the payment rails - but only via a settlement account belonging to a bank. This leaves the benefits of true independence unrealised.

Finally, enable a cloud-based system, instead of one based on hardware solutions. This will reduce the cost of joining the system and will be operationally more efficient for all participants in the long run.

The author is head of banking at global fintech company TransferWise. This article was published in The Business Times last Friday.