Pittsburgh shooting a tragic lesson about allowing hate speech

On Saturday, the US awoke to the horrifying news of a synagogue shooting in Pittsburgh.

The suspect, Robert Bowers, with an assault rifle and three handguns, charged into the Tree of Life temple, yelling "all Jews must die" before killing 11 and wounding six.

Debates are raging about gun control, the death penalty and security at houses of worship. But this tragedy, while bearing similarities to recent mass shootings, is also different.

On the heels of a record-breaking rise in anti-Semitic incidents in the US, it represents a continued escalation in violence against Jews.

Emerging from a pattern of tolerated hate speech, it serves as a reminder that Americans must address the growing permissive environment that trivialises anti-Semitism in the US.

We learnt that the suspect was active on Gab, a social network that advertises its protection of free speech above all else.

He called one person "a deceptive little oven dodger" for debunking a rumour that trucks with the Star of David were bringing migrants to the US. This did not appear to violate the community guidelines.

Though Bowers ultimately wrote "screw your optics, I'm going in" just minutes before the shooting, it was too late.

Only after the attack did Gab close the account and refer it to the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Such incidents are not just the stuff of fringe, extremist websites. According to an extensive study by the Anti-Defamation League, about three million users posted at least 4.2 million English-language anti-Semitic items to Twitter between Jan 29 last year and Jan 28 this year.

Bigotry is contagious, and social media companies are failing in their obligation to curtail it.

Anti-Jewish hate speech has spilled out beyond the Internet.

Mr Arthur Jones, an avowed Nazi who told Politico he was running to fight a "two-party, Jew-party, queer-party" system will be representing Republicans for an Illinois congressional seat this November.

A Republican candidate for the Missouri House of Representatives, Mr Steve West, said "Hitler was right" during a radio talk show interview.

Additionally, plainly anti-Semitic rhetoric is often disguised as criticism of Israel.

Congresswoman Betty McCollum has accused the Israeli military of mistreating and abusing Palestinian children. Ms Linda Sarsour - a co-leader of the 2017 national Women's March on Washington - accused Israel of being behind the killing of unarmed black people in the US.

Cloaked in language about Israel, these attacks clearly cross the line of legitimate criticism, flirting instead with old blood libels that have been used for hundreds of years to justify persecution against Jews.

Saturday's bloodbath must serve as a wake-up call.

As human beings, our instinctive optimism lulls us into believing the Pittsburgh shooting was an isolated incident. The US' reverence for the First Amendment blinds the nation to the dangers of letting hate speech fester.

If there is one lesson from Pittsburgh, it is this: In all societies, hate speech breeds violence. It follows a predictable pattern, which begins with the dehumanisation and demonisation of a targeted group.

Injustice, real or perceived, is then attributed to that group.

Finally, bigots set out to restore what they perceive as justice, with tragic consequences.

The first two ingredients are firmly in place in the US. We witnessed on Saturday what happens when you add the third.

- REUTERS

The writer is executive director of the J'accuse Coalition for Justice, a nonprofit organisation dedicated to fighting anti-Semitism and anti-Israel bias.