Project X director apologises for false sex worker allegations: Police

DEPUTY ASSISTANT COMMISSIONER OF POLICE

SIMON NG

ASSISTANT DIRECTOR (PUBLIC COMMUNICATIONS DIVISION),

PUBLIC AFFAIRS DEPARTMENT SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE

We refer to the article "More sex workers abused by customers" (The New Paper, June 10).

In the article, Project X executive director Vanessa Ho alleged that three years ago, a sex worker had been "dragged around and abused with vulgarities in an attempt to make her confess to being a sex worker" by police officers.

This is not true.

An independent investigation was conducted on the officers allegedly involved in the case. The investigation team found that the allegations were not substantiated. Its findings were also submitted to the Attorney-General's Chambers.

The Singapore Police Force does not condone misconduct by any police officer, and treats all allegations seriously.

Police officers are expected to maintain a high standard of professionalism and fairness. They also have strict protocols to adhere to, in accordance with the law.

Members of the public who encounter any form of mistreatment in the course of their dealings with police officers, should come forward to lodge a police report. Each case will be investigated thoroughly by an independent team.

The police have engaged Ms Ho since 2016 to investigate cases of alleged abuse of sex workers by their customers.

This is not the first time however that the police have had to clarify sensational and untrue allegations made by Ms Ho regarding alleged misconduct by police officers towards sex workers.

In the case reported in The New Paper, Ms Ho was informed by the police about the outcome, and if she believed that the allegations disclosed an offence, she could have engaged the police further to find out why no further action was taken. She would have been given a response.

We have since spoken to Ms Ho, and she has issued a statement of clarification and apology at her website (https://theprojectx.org/2019/statement-of-clarification-and-apology/).