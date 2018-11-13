Revolt against rapid change, liberal elites

One of the major political messages of the US midterm elections has been that rural voters dominate the cities.

While Democrats made enough gains in urban areas to take control of the House of Representatives, Republicans grew their majority in the Senate, where each state gets two senators regardless of population size.

US President Donald Trump's party did as well as it did because the small towns and the more sparsely populated rural areas of the US are still largely Trump country.

Meanwhile, Democrat votes pile up in the cities, uselessly, from an electoral point of view.

There is more to the observation than an urban-rural split. There is the north-south divide.

Britain too has long had one, between its northern areas often still suffering the effects of de-industrialisation and a wealthy south-east.

So does Italy, with a wealthy, relatively dynamic north and a poor, mafia-infested south.

These divides depend, not on geography, but on where the wealth has concentrated.

The US split is often thought to be a matter of racial history - a legacy from the Civil War that pitted slave owners of the South against the more industrialised north. But in the 21st century, it has become more complex.

In a deeply researched piece, black writer Michael Harriot showed that actions (rather than words) show the South similar to the north in matters of racism.

He found that black people in southern states are hired slightly more often than the national average, and that while blacks are more likely than whites to be shot by police nationwide, they are slightly less likely to be shot in the south than in the north.

Arguably, the greater difference lies in education.

The disparity is not racial - a black, Southern student is "more likely to receive an education closer to that of his or her white counterparts than in any other region in the country", said Mr Harriot - but geographic.

WORST

He stated flatly that "the South has the worst schools. Full stop. Almost every education ranking shows it".

Education levels have surged into prominence in these populist times. In the US, college-educated voters are more likely to vote Democrat, and recent Democratic presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama were educated at elite universities such as Georgetown, Oxford and Yale (Mr Clinton) or Columbia and Harvard (Mr Obama).

By contrast, Italy's Deputy Prime Ministers Matteo Salvini and Luigi Di Maio, attended university but never graduated.

Nor did Mr Jeremy Corbyn, the populist-left leader of Britain's Labour Party. Mrs Theresa May, the Conservative Prime Minister, went to Oxford.

French President Emmanuel Macron passed through France's elite Ecole Nationale d'Administration.

This education divide is not new. The 1968 US presidential election saw the Republican victor Richard Nixon win smaller cities and the country but lose most of the large cities.

In a caustic comment, columnist Murray Kempton wrote that "Richard Nixon is president of every place in this country which does not have a bookstore".

Europe's city-country and educational splits all impact elections, but, as in the US, the issues of immigration, of identity and of relative deprivation now overlay and often exacerbate the older divides. The common element in all of these issues, in all Western countries, is a revolt, greater or lesser in extent, against rapid change, against liberal elites and against a loss of identity.

Divisions, not only in the US, have presently deepened. - REUTERS

The writer co-founded the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism at the University of Oxford.