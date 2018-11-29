San Francisco never forgot mayor killed 40 years ago

At least four current and former big city mayors are thought to be considering a bid for the White House in 2020.

Whether they know it or not, all of them owe some debt to a man who served as mayor of San Francisco for under three years and who was killed 40 years ago this week.

Mr George Moscone is remembered outside of his hometown as the mayor assassinated along with Mr Harvey Milk on Nov 27, 1978. But his impact and vision is far more significant than that.

In 1975, Mr Moscone, then the majority leader of California's State Senate, won a close election on a platform that was radical for the time.

His radical ideas included creating a city government that was not dominated by white men.

He fulfilled this promise by appointing Latinos, African-Americans, Asian-Americans and gay people to important positions and commissions.

One of those gay people was Mr Milk, a Jewish New Yorker who had previously twice failed to be elected to the city's Board of Supervisors.

Mr Moscone always stressed the need for government that focused on improving living conditions and giving neighbourhood voices more power rather than pursuing pro-growth policies aimed at keeping labour and business constituencies happy.

Today's mayoral candidates do not need to mention their focus on neighbourhoods as it is assumed all viable politicians share that emphasis.

The issues and promises that Mr Moscone campaigned upon now are taken for granted in most cities, but in the 70s they challenged powerful interests.

His effort to implement police reform earned him rancour from the police, who saw their mayor was seeking to end the days when they could beat up or harass others with impunity.

Business interests that had run the city for a century were also not happy to see neighbourhood activists involved in land use decisions.

Mr Moscone struggled to implement his progressive vision.

The Board of Supervisors was led by a moderate who was able to craft a consistent 6-5 majority in her favour.

That almost changed when the most conservative member of the Board resigned, leaving Mr Moscone with the opportunity to replace him with a progressive and tip the balance of the Board towards him.

We will never know what Mr Moscone's San Francisco would have looked like because hours before he was going to announce the appointment of Mr Don Horanzy to replace the reactionary Dan White, White shot the mayor and walked down the hall and assassinated Mr Milk.

In those few minutes, San Francisco was changed forever.

Mr Moscone's replacement was Ms Dianne Feinstein, a savvy centrist who was more open to business and real estate interests.

But she also understood that some of what Mr Moscone had done should not be reversed and continued his policy of diverse appointments to the city government.

That kind of diversity has become standard policy for local legislatures, even the most conservative ones.

Mr Moscone's relentless rhetoric about neighbourhoods might now seem like shopworn platitudes, but they were new and important when he was saying and doing those things in 1975.

While Mr Milk's name is much more widely known than Mr Moscone's, the legacy of the man who was briefly mayor of San Francisco is still very much with us. - REUTERS

The writer is a scholar based in New York and San Francisco.