Singapore and Malaysia should proceed with HSR

Your views

It was good to see Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong meet his Malaysian counterpart Mahathir Mohamed in Putrajaya, and the warmth and respect they showed for each other.

This bodes well for the future.

The meeting came after a general election in which Dr Mahathir made an astounding comeback with an opposition coalition, becoming the world's oldest prime minister at 92.

He was already Malaysia's longest serving prime minister, having led the country for 22 years, till 2003.

With his wealth of experience and the right people behind him, he has a chance to do a lot for his country.

He needs to especially bring back a sense of hope to a country that still has so much going for it.

First on the agenda must be the economy, and getting it back on track.

This will also help move the country closer to attaining a greater standing and status on the world stage.

Among its external relationships, there is none more critical than that with Singapore, its immediate neighbour.

It is hoped that the two countries move even closer, with their shared history serving as a stimulant for greater progress.

There is just so much in common, and this needs to be elevated, helping each side draw on the other's strengths, propelling further development together.

The continuing growth of the relationship should push the two countries to work on projects that will serve to enhance the healthy business atmosphere that exists on both sides of the Causeway.

The planned high-speed rail system linking the two countries is just one example.

It is not only highly symbolic but will hugely boost the possibility of exchanges and business being done.

It is therefore important that this proceed, along with other worthwhile projects.

It would set in motion the potential for even better relations and even more opportunities for the two countries to work closely together for the betterment of the people.

MANORAJ RAJATHURAI