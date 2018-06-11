Singapore summit: Abe tries to keep Japan on Trump’s radar

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has repeatedly counselled US President Donald Trump to avoid making concessions to North Korea that could upset East Asia's balance of power, including a military retreat from South Korea that would leave Tokyo alone on the front lines against China's growing power.

"The big picture is that any withdrawal of US forces from the peninsula would benefit China," said a source from Mr Abe's policy circle.

Any outcome from Mr Trump's meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore tomorrow that makes the scenario more likely may force Japan to accelerate preparations to survive without US military power, sources said.

Already, Japan has reinforced islands along the edge of the East China Sea and sought new allies, such as Australia and India, to balance China's power and made a diplomatic push to reduce tensions with Beijing.

The US has 28,500 troops in South Korea. Japan hosts 50,000 US military personnel and an aircraft carrier strike group.

"Any reduction in US force levels in North-east Asia will be seen as a relative retreat by the US. This is one of China's key strategic objectives," said a former US military commander.

With no US forces in Korea, "the US-Japan alliance stands alone in North-east Asia".

A senior Japanese defence ministry official said: "A US military pull out from the Korean peninsula would create a power vacuum. The Pentagon understands this, and Japan is also saying this to Mr Trump."

China rejects any suggestion it harbours territorial ambitions in Asia. Japan, nonetheless, fears China's growing strength.

Beijing's military is fed by annual defence spending increases that Tokyocannot match.

Japan's military outlays have grown for the past six years, and a paper discussed by some lawmakers last month proposed Japan adopt a Nato-style commitment to spending 2 per cent of gross domestic product on defence. At that level, Japan's military budget would be about half of what China plans to spend this year.

"Unlike the 1930s, Japan cannot militarise and nor can it go nuclear. Japan has no option but to strengthen diplomacy,"said the source from Mr Abe's policy circle.

Mr Abe's diplomacy push included a meeting last month in Tokyo with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, the first such visit to Japan since 2010. The two agreed to establish a security hotline to help defuse incidents.

Mr Abe has constantly stuck close to Mr Trump to keep him committed to pressing Mr Kim on denuclearisation.

Tokyo has also demanded Mr Kim reveal the fate of Japanese citizens abducted by North Korea to train its spies.

Japan will hold back economic assistance to North Korea, Mr Abe has said, until all those issues are resolved.

Mr Trump, who has suggested he wants to drop the term "maximum pressure", has focused more on trade.

The Japanese public is more pessimistic than their US counterparts about the prospects of the summit, according to a survey conducted recently by Japanese think-tank Genron and the University of Maryland.

Only 6.2 per cent of Japanese respondents felt the talks would deliver significant progress on denuclearisation, compared with 21.8 per cent of Americans.

Whatever the outcome of the Trump-Kim summit, Abe will support the US, said Professor Takahashi Kawakami at Tokyo's Takushoku University.