Singaporeans watching more online content than TV today

Today, it is increasingly common for Singaporeans to be glued to their digital devices while on the go.

Recently, Limelight Networks released its State of Online Video 2018 report, based on market research conducted on 5,000 consumers in 11 countries who watch at least one hour of online video content each week.

It confirmed viewers are watching more online content than ever - spending six hours and 45 minutes a week on average watching online videos, a rise of one hour in the last year.

Here are three key findings:

Singaporeans spend more time each week watching online videos

While most global consumers watch more videos from traditional broadcast sources than they do online, with global viewers watching over eight hours of broadcast television each week, Singaporeans are an exception.

They spend more time each week watching online videos than traditional broadcast TV - an average of over eight hours on online video, and only six hours on traditional TV.

Knowing that the digisphere is where consumers are, it is time for businesses to set their sights on engaging consumers with dynamic content there.

Smartphones are the preferred streaming device

Globally, computers are the primary device viewers use to watch online videos, followed by smartphones, smart TVs and connected devices and tablets respectively.

However, in Singapore, smartphones are preferred. This is especially true of younger viewers, who have a clear preference for smartphones, while older ones choose computers.

Mobile accessibility is more important than ever - especially since mobile viewers increasingly expect the same level of quality and experience from TV.

Not only do businesses need to ensure that the content is formatted correctly and delivered quickly, but the variable nature of the mobile environment needs to be accounted for as users on mobile networks may have more variable bandwidth.

This level of experience requires encoding content in the highest possible bitrates and delivery capacity to support user base at a consistently high.

Consumers have lower patience for online video rebuffering

Video rebuffering, where the video pauses during playback so it can load, remains the most frustrating aspect of online viewing for global viewers.

Almost half of respondents noted it as the primary issue.

This is the same case for Singapore, where 46 per cent of viewers cited this as their biggest frustration, followed by poor video quality (31.8 per cent).

Viewers are increasingly less forgiving of rebuffering.

The average number of times a viewer would let a video rebuffer before they stop watching falling from 2.7 times in 2016 to 2.2 based on findings this year.

Businesses delivering video content now need to deliver high quality online viewing and content experiences, with low rebuffer rates across multiple digital devices.

Businesses need to invest in reliable infrastructure. Working with a content delivery network can be a first step, to help them optimise content delivery in real-time, through continuous analysis and monitoring of a viewer's connection.

The writer is senior director for South-east Asia and India at Limelight Networks, a digital content delivery company.