Tech challenges facing live e-sport broadcasts

Southeast Asia is slated to become e-sports' fastest-growing region in the world.

Part of this boom stems from the fact that e-sports will become a recognised sport at the 2022 Asian Games.

Years ago, e-sports was just a community of gamers who would gather at conventions to play Counter Strike, Call of Duty, or League of Legends.

Today, e-sports has broken into the mainstream.

Alongside the hordes of e-sports players is a simultaneous growth in audience - it is now a popular spectator sport, kicking live-streaming into high gear in South-east Asia.

Last year's Intel Extreme Masters was the most watched e-sports tournament in history, with 46 million unique viewers, surpassing the previous record of 43 million unique viewers set by the 2016 League of Legends World Championship.

However, as e-sports broadcasters seek to adopt live streaming for time-critical content, the issue of latency has emerged as a significant challenge.

Essential to the e-sports experience is the delivery of content at ultra-low latency so viewers can experience the game in near real-time on any device and comment on play as it happens.

Latency is the time between when the camera captures the video until it is played back on another device. Any delays in streaming will impact viewer satisfaction.

IMMERSIVE VIEWING

Delivering content at low latency is key for an immersive viewing experience, and yet remains one of the biggest challenges faced by businesses.

On average, viewers experience a delay of 40 seconds to over a minute, which greatly disrupts their e-sports viewing experience.

Broadcasters need a live streaming solution that is able to deliver predictable and consistent sub-second latencies to viewers for them to see the action in near real-time on virtually any device, and from anywhere in the world.

How can broadcasters overcome this challenge?

Speed remains at the core of the e-sports experience.

For an industry that requires as close to zero latency as possible, a different approach needs to be taken as HTTP Live Streaming (HLS) and DASH - HTTP-based media streaming communications protocols - cannot provide latency of less than one second.

A solution is Web Real-Time Communication (WebRTC) technology, a free open-source framework that enables scalable, real-time delivery of live video streams to web browsers and mobile applications.

This technology is designed to be flexible in its implementation. This allows broadcasters to experiment with solutions geared towards one to one, one to few, and even one to millions.

With WebRTC, e-sports broadcasters will be able to easily implement scalable live video streaming workflows, which result in a better-quality viewing experience.

FUTURE OF LIVE STREAMING

For many fans, the e-sports experience is more than just a game. They have built global communities, forged new friendships and brought the games to life. To fans, the viewing experience is of utmost importance.

As such, the onus is on e-sports broadcasters to provide the best viewing experiences to millions of fans globally by ensuring the delivery of low latency streams.

As the e-sports industry continues to flourish, solution providers are keen on two areas of focus: increasing its capacity and making more features available.

WebRTC technology can allow e-sports broadcasters to deliver content at near real-time, in broadcast quality and to virtually any device, anywhere.

WebRTC also allows bidirectional data. This sharing of integrated data with video allows game developers to develop their own ways to use data as part of their video workflows.

Gamers can have an integrated chat channel with their video, which opens many new business opportunities.

The writer is senior director, Southeast Asia & India, at Limelight Networks, a global leader in digital content delivery.