Time management is a superpower CFOs need

Iron Man has his powered armoured suit, Captain America his shield and Wonder Woman her bracelets of submission.

When we were young, we thought it was the tools that would make us "super".

But as we became adults, our definition of what it takes to be "super" has changed.

Especially in business, we have taken the term "super" to describe leaders who have managed to find the right balance between work and life.

The modern superhero lauded in the media is someone who is successful in their field while also making enough time for family and hobbies.

As businesses become more and more reliant on data, CFOs need to be more than number-crunchers...

That might mean getting home in time to put the children to bed, finding time to train for a marathon, or learning how to play an instrument.

We are in awe of these individuals because achieving a perfect work-life balance while running a successful business is one of the hardest things to do.

The job is doubly difficult for chief financial officers (CFOs), who are being challenged to navigate a complex economic landscape and be the chief executive's right hand.

SUPPORT

It takes more than just superhero thinking and experience to achieve this, it takes super-powered technologies capable of supporting decision-making at the highest level quickly and accurately.

Today, it is their ERP cloud application that delivers the real power CFOs need.

ERP, or enterprise resource planning, delivers so much more when done right.

Here is why ERP today should stand for earn, rest and play, taking the headache of administration out of running a finance organisation for CFOs so they can find the right work-life balance and prove their true worth as modern superheroes.

Equipped with cloud-based ERP applications that add automation to the equation, CFOs can speed up manual tasks and eliminate time-consuming and costly upgrades from their routines.

Time, instead, can be dedicated to focusing on the more strategic part of their jobs.

Recent Accenture research showed finance staff spend an average of about two-thirds of their time on tasks such as processing transactions, accounting, controlling, compliance and reporting.

This is important as, for CFOs, being "super" at work has meant more than being good with numbers.

It means getting ahead of any uncertainty and equipping themselves with the power of future-gazing, being able to look ahead and have reliable insight over future scenarios.

Nearly half of businesses have changed their models to become more agile, and the CFO is expected to be the driving force behind that.

As businesses become more and more reliant on data, CFOs need to be more than number-crunchers in the workplace if they are to maximise their earning potential and add value in the right places.

ERP can help them to achieve this, making them more productive and successful at work, while freeing up the time to "do it all".

After all, it is having enough time to dedicate to family, friends, hobbies and their general well-being that will make them the "super" business people we read about.

ERP with automation capabilities is the tool that is helping the CFOs who are our modern day business superheroes.

The writer is head of applications at Oracle Singapore