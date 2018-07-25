Trump is no fan of freedom

US President Donald Trump cannot be, and perhaps never wished to be, the leader of the free world, the burden that has fallen on the shoulders of Oval Office occupants since World War II.

But he could still have been the dealer of the free world, taking his 1987 book Trump: The Art Of The Deal and applying to international affairs its rules. Had he done so with an eye to Western as well as US interests, it might have benefited us.

But it seems Mr Trump does not want to be the free world's dealer either. His performance next to a triumphant Mr Vladimir Putin after their Helsinki meeting shamed all democrats.

Mr Trump has abased himself before one who seized part of a neighbouring state (Ukraine) while fomenting revolt in another area, helped ensure the victory of authoritarian leader Bashar al-Assad in Syria's civil war, closed down most independent civil society institutions in Russia and marginalised all challenges to his cardboard imitation of a "democracy".

When a US president so lauds a man like Mr Putin, when he treats a summit as an exchange of meaningless assurances and compliments, then more than the American republic is at risk.

To make it worse, this abasement followed a trip to Europe, which "set out to humiliate the leaders of Western Europe and declare them 'foes'; to fracture long-standing military, economic and political alliances; and to absolve Russia of its attempts to undermine the 2016 election. He did so clearly, repeatedly, and with conviction", said Mr David Remnick, editor of The New Yorker in a commentary.

The effect of Mr Trump's brief stay in Europe was to reveal in clarity that "conviction", which seemed to be an intent to render meaningless all understanding with major US allies, allowing for no doubts that his scepticism of Nato and his contempt for Europe could be a matter of mood.

The US' most intimate allies - Britain, Canada and Australia - are now in the hapless posture of trying to retain a "special relationship" with a president who has fun insulting them.

As he did with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau after refusing to sign the G-7 joint statement. And as he did with British Prime Minister Theresa May, when he chided her for not listening to his advice to leave the European Union and promoted her most prominent critic, former foreign secretary Boris Johnson, as her successor.

And when a US president returns to the US, realises the storm from within his own party was too great to ignore, then mounts so absurd a "correction" - "I said the word 'would' instead of 'wouldn't'" - then we are in a world not just where words lose all meaning.

TRUMPTY DUMPTY

We are in an Alice in Wonderland universe where Trumpty Dumpty can say: "When I use a word, it means just what I choose it to mean - neither more nor less…"

We are witnessing a sustained attack on an assumed system of liberal values by the figure who most of all has been tapped to protect them.

Mr George W. Bush, who himself seemed to favour an America First policy when he was president, opened his second term by promising "to seek and support the growth of democratic movements and institutions in every nation and culture".

Mr Barack Obama was no America Firster, but he did wish to set limits on the world policeman role and encouraged allies, especially in Europe, to play a larger part in upholding global liberal values.

Both men proclaimed liberty as at the core of their foreign policy aims. Mr Trump does not.

Thus, from Donald's adventures in the lands of the Europeans, we must recognise that these values must be fought for without his help - indeed, at times, with his opposition.

The rot, like that of a fish, has started at the head. We can only hope it does not reach too far before a new head is found. - REUTERS

The writer co-founded the Reuters Institute for the Study of Journalism at the University of Oxford, where he is senior research fellow.