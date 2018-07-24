US losing credibility thanks to Trump

I remember when as an American diplomat I realised my White House was no longer credible. We may be at that same point in the Trump presidency.

My moment was in 2006, in Hong Kong, where I was assigned to the American Consulate.

America was torturing people. American troops invaded Iraq under a blanket of lies. And America opened a prison at Guantanamo.

It was there that the US held Omar Khadr, a 15-year-old Canadian grabbed off the battlefield in Afghanistan in 2002 and was believed to have killed an American soldier.

After learning the teenager had been tortured, the Canadians wanted him transferred to their custody for his own safety, and in 2006 ordered their diplomats to make that demand to every US foreign service post.

I had never heard of Khadr before, but hearing from the Canadians how he had been treated I realised America had no credibility left when, among other things, it criticised Saddam Hussein for harming his own people and used that behaviour as a secondary justification for the Iraq invasion.

At the table in Hong Kong, we knew none of us were going to free Omar Khadr, but the Canadians did their job and I did mine.

(Khadr was released to Canadian custody in 2012, and freed in Canada in 2015.)

I am hearing from former colleagues in diplomacy and intelligence that Helsinki may have been a similar moment, requiring a resolution of some sort to maintain credibility in America's international interactions.

As a diplomat you represent your own complicated country, and all sides understand that. But from the secretary of state on down, credibility is a crucial tool in getting things done.

Can you be trusted, not just personally, but to accurately convey what Washington wants to say to its allies, friends, and those it negotiates against?

If you explain an American policy today, and the other side acts on that only to find the president tweeting out something else, however close your relationship may be personally with your counterparts, across the table you become a non-entity.

I know those foreign diplomats are reading the same media I am: A columnist in the New York Times calling Mr Trump a traitor, an article in New York magazine speculating Mr Putin was his intelligence handler, a call by a former CIA director to impeach the president.

After what at best can be called a bizarre performance by Mr Trump in Helsinki, how can American diplomats assure their counterparts they know who is in charge, that what they claim is American policy actually is policy, and that in some way the president of the US is not more sympathetic to an adversary than to his allies?

No American diplomat today can answer to those points. It was thus unsurprising Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had little to say in Helsinki.

America's global needs cannot wait out a Trump presidency, nor do they appear able to wait out whatever investigative process has been underway through two administrations.

American intelligence officials began looking into "Russiagate" two years ago, with little substantive action taken by the Obama administration.

The process has continued on the intelligence side undisturbed, along with new efforts by various parts of Congress, and by Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

The multiple threads do not appear driven by a sense of crisis, and that is wrong.

The message from Helsinki is that it is time for Washington's investigators either to present evidence that Mr Trump or his close associates actively worked with the Russian government, and thus remain beholden to it, or make it clear that is not the case.

It is now time to set aside chasing indictments that will never see the inside of a courtroom, those concerning financial crimes unconnected to the campaign, and a clumsy series of perjury cases.

Post-Helsinki, we - America's diplomats, its allies, its people - need to know who is running the United States.

The writer is a 24-year State Department veteran.