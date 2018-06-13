US summit agreement with N Korea missing two key words

Two key words were conspicuous by their absence from the joint statement signed by US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un after their high-profile, soundbite-rich summit in Singapore.

Washington has long said it wants to see the "complete, verifiable and irreversible denuclearisation" (CVID) of the nuclear-armed, ballistic-missile-equipped North.

Each of the words is significant, with the US wanting to ensure Pyongyang allows in inspectors to ensure that it fulfils its promises, and that it does not rebuild any weapons it gives up.

Only on Monday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the US had been "fooled before", with presidents signing agreements only to find "the North Koreans did not promise what they said".

"The 'V' matters," he told reporters less than 24 hours before the two leaders put pen to paper. "We will set up a system to verify. It is only that we pursued. That is what has been missed before."

But the V-word did not appear anywhere in the joint statement signed by the two men, and nor did another of Washington's key demands, for "irreversible" denuclearisation. Instead, the North committed "to work toward complete denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula".

Professor Koo Kab-woo of the University of North Korean Studies in Seoul, told AFP: "I think they couldn't reach an agreement on CVID in the end, namely 'V' and 'I'. For verification, the US probably demanded to have access to anywhere at any time and the North declined."

Irreversibility was even more complicated, he said, as it related to data Pyongyang has accumulated over its decades of weapons development, and reassigning its nuclear scientists.

"That's the core of the 'I' and it seems they failed to reach an agreement on that," he said.

The summit was a marked contrast from the tensions of last year, when the two men traded personal insults and threats of war, and proponents of engagement argue that as long as negotiations continue, the risk of a devastating conflict are reduced.

Vienna university Korea expert Ruediger Frank said: "Trump saved the process by taking it slow and one baby step at a time, rather than killing it before it starts - like his predecessors did despite the best intentions."

But others pointed out the North had made similar promises in the past, and in some cases had gone much further.

In 1993, after talks in New York, the US and North Korea agreed to the principles of "peace and security in a nuclear-free Korean Peninsula". In that statement, Pyongyang agreed to suspend its withdrawal from the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.

"North Korea committed to nothing that it hasn't done so for 25 years," MIT associate professor of political science Vipin Narang told AFP.

"So far, there is no reason to believe this summit produced anything more concrete than that on the disarmament front."

And in 2005 - just a year before its first nuclear test - the North went much further, agreeing "to abandoning all nuclear weapons and existing nuclear programmes".

A year later it carried out its first nuclear test. It has since detonated five more, each of them more powerful than the last, and developed missiles capable of reaching anywhere in the mainland US.