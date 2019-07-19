Views: Why not suspend cabby who filmed drunk passenger?

A video shared on Facebook shows the passenger apparently in an intoxicated state. The taxi driver repeatedly says to her while both are outside the vehicle: "Do you want to pay the taxi fare? I will make you very famous."

Your views

I refer to reports that a taxi driver was fired for shaming a passenger who was unable to pay for her ride.

A video online shows the passenger, apparently drunk, looking for her bag.

She says she wants to pay and the cabby says she is wasting his time.

Some netizens criticised the driver and the transport company ended his contract. But isn't that too draconian? How about a suspension instead?

He may have gone too far and done something wrong.

But too often, taxi drivers are stiffed by passengers who choose not to pay.

Did the company take this into consideration before terminating his job without warning?

ALLAN TAY