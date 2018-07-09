Were new property curbs too much?

The Government has deemed it fit to curb the steep rise in private home prices in recent quarters with a surprise tightening of cooling measures on Thursday.

The tough measures shocked many people and also raised the pertinent question - why use a sledgehammer on a market that may be showing signs of finding its own equilibrium?

With effect from July 6, the additional buyer's stamp duty (ABSD) was raised by 5 percentage points for Singapore citizens and permanent residents buying a second, third or subsequent residential property, as well as foreigners buying any residential property.

The rate for entities buying any residential property will go up by 10 percentage points.

Developers buying residential properties for development will also have to fork out another 5 per cent non-remittable ABSD on purchases from Friday onwards.

At the same time, the loan-to-value limits will be tightened by 5 percentage points for all housing loans granted by financial institutions, with effect from Friday.

The Government explained that the sharp increase in prices, if left unchecked, could run ahead of economic fundamentals and raise the risk of a destabilising correction later, especially with rising interest rates and the strong pipeline of housing supply.

Perhaps, the writing was already on the wall when Monetary Authority of Singapore managing director Ravi Menon warned developers, buyers and banks of the "euphoria" in the property market just a day before the measures were announced.

Probably from the Government's perspective, it is better to prevent a big bubble burst or a disorderly market correction later on. But the timing and severity of the measures set many thinking whether they are indeed necessary.

There have been early signs that the market is finding its own equilibrium lately.

Take-up rates in recent launches such as Affinity at Serangoon and The Garden Residences have moderated, from the near-70 per cent take-up rates seen in earlier launches.

The collective sales fever has also shown signs of cooling off, even as the list of collective sale hopefuls grows longer.

After aggressively bidding for sites in the past two years, many developers have restocked their land bank substantially and are becoming more selective.

The premiums that developers are paying for collective sale sites over the asking prices have also narrowed compared to last year; there were also a number of transactions where bidders paid just the asking price.

More than 30 collective sale tenders have closed this year without finding a buyer, with some not even receiving a bid.

The significant supply of project launches later this year and next year may also prevent developers from pricing themselves out of competition.

There are others who point to the 68 per cent growth in median household income in the last decade vis-a-vis the 17 per cent rise in private home prices to support their view that housing price growth is not completely out of sync with income growth.

Moreover, mortgage loan growth year on year has hovered around 4 per cent in recent quarters, just slightly higher than the 10-year average of 3.7 per cent and much lower than the double-digit growth seen in boom periods.

On these counts, it would appear that the Government could have allowed the market to find its own level first. But clearly, a Government with foresight is looking beyond immediate circumstances.

"Tail risk" to growth has heightened. There could be dire consequences to the global economy if rising trade friction among economic powers escalates into a full-blown global trade war.

In the near term, however, the market will be reeling from the impact of the latest cooling measures.

This article appeared in The Business Times on Friday