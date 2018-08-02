What businesses can learn from the Tour de France

The Tour de France has reached its 105th edition this year.

More than ever, digital transformation and emerging technologies are playing a pivotal role in bringing to life captivating moments, individual stories and updates.

It is not just the impassioned fans of the race who benefit from this wealth of information, businesses can also learn from the world's largest race.

I had the pleasure of visiting the Dimension Data Big Data truck during stage seven of the Tour de France this year.

Seeing our teams working side by side with local broadcasters, the Dimension Data race team and remote technical teams was a special experience.

By the end of this year's Tour de France, over 150 million data points will have been captured and collected, processed, and transformed into compelling stories for fans to enjoy across mobile, social, digital and broadcast media.

Real-time race tracking starts with each bicycle at the Tour de France being fitted with a simple device that captures GPS positioning every second.

Location data is then relayed alongside live TV images and analysed by experts.

Information such as rider speed, relative distance, and others, are captured and analysed on a big data analytics platform that ultimately produces rich insights.

Bringing this back to the tour's relevance to businesses, clients today want to consume content on their own terms, and on their platform of choice.

The stories being told at Tour de France are a good example of how clients (the fans) can effortlessly immerse themselves in the race and have ready access to insights.

In a similar fashion, businesses need to be able to utilise their own data to drive better predictions, for example, around inventory management and consumer behaviour, to be more successful in driving better value and experience for clients.

A day on the road during the Tour de France is literally non-stop. Over 100 trucks containing the latest tech and brightest minds faithfully follow the race through wind and rain across every corner of France. Each day they set up camp at the respective race's finish line, creating a living, breathing hive of data innovation.

Once the race starts, the real work begins - with teams monitoring digital and television networks, ensuring the data being generated correlates with the broadcast visuals and the stories being told are as accurate and as interesting as possible.

This attention to detail and constant analysis of people and process, both during and post-race each day, means the team is constantly on the ball, making sure that if something goes wrong, there's someone ready to fix it immediately.

Businesses should apply a similar approach to regularly discuss lessons learnt, evaluate focus areas and proactively address issues to stay ahead.

Businesses need to be able to identify areas where they can use flexible technology and create teams that are wholly prepared to roll with the punches, adapt to different situations, while remaining focused on efficiently delivering a specific outcome.

Beyond that, they need to be attuned to continuous changes in technology and look to integrating new elements for a more successful customer experience and effective organisational operations.

The writer is chief executive officer, Dimension Data Asia Pacific, which specialises in developing and delivering information technology services.