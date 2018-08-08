Why the US will lose a trade war with China

If you want to know why US President Donald Trump shouldn't expect to win a trade war against China, look at Alibaba.

Last month, I had two in-depth conversations with Ming Zeng, the e-commerce giant's head of strategic planning and among the smartest minds in business and finance in China.

Mr Ming made it clear that China has little need for America any more - not US products, and especially not US ideas.

When thwarted, China has shown it can think up its own.

At the same time, the Trump administration seems to be doing its best to lose.

The US president's latest effort was to threaten a rise in tariffs on US$200 billion (S$272b) worth of Chinese goods - from 10 per cent to 25 per cent.

Within 24 hours, China reciprocated with a list of 5,207 American products, worth US$60 billion, on which it pledged to exact new tariffs ranging from 5 to 25 per cent if Mr Trump implements his threats.

And there we'll have a full-blown trade war. Fortunately, Mr Trump has extended a comment period before implementation until September.

Mr Trump seems to think that the US can stand the pain longer than China and tightening the screws will bring Beijing to the negotiating table.

But that reflects little understanding of either the Chinese mindset or the underlying strength of the Chinese economy which, though weaker than a year ago, is still growing nearly twice as fast as the US economy.

Last week, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo unveiled a way of dealing with China that is ridiculous in scale and futility.

Dubbed the "Indo Pacific Economic Vision Program", it was viewed as a counter to China's long-standing Belt and Road development initiative.

But Mr Trump has committed a derisory US$113 million to his programme - a rounding error compared with the US$900 billion estimated for Beijing's Belt and Road.

This hardly even seems to be a competition. China also seems prepared to do all it can to keep control of its global trading strategy, offering Britain talks leading to a post-Brexit free trade deal on Monday.

For Washington to win any trade war with China, there must be an understanding of the forces it will be facing.

In January, the United States barred a takeover of money transfer agency Moneygram by Alibaba's Ant Financial. So Alibaba created a different, more innovative product using blockchain-based tech.

The more America tries to block them, the more likely the Chinese are to come up with their own solutions.

Another example: Last year, the US Committee on Foreign Investment stopped Navinfo, the Chinese provider of digital maps for cars, from buying a stake in HERE, an Amsterdam-based mapping company that operates in the US.

So Navinfo, ranked by Forbes as one of the world's top 100 innovative growth companies, simply withdrew its offer and expanded cooperation with HERE and its German-owned car company partners, BMW, Daimler and Volkswagen.

As Mr Ming suggests, "it's not about our size, it's about our innovation experience and our understanding of where the future goes".

It is this understanding of the long game that may leave China the winner in any trade war.

In China, losing face is the ultimate failure. While the best, and most lasting, trade agreements must be at least perceived as a win-win, Mr Trump now seems to have dug himself so deeply into his America First corner that it allows little room for the Chinese leadership to manoeuvre without losing that face.

Mr Trump must brace for a long and bruising conflict. If he is not persuaded to give up, it is all Americans who must prepare to pay for his trade crusade. - REUTERS