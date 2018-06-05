The world is changing so Sweden is readying for war

Over the last two weeks, every household in Sweden received a booklet of instructions on how to prepare for war.

Issued by the government, it includes instructions for every Swedish resident to resist an invader by all means necessary.

It was a dramatic sign of just how quickly the recently unthinkable has become something Europe's Nordic governments in particular feel they must address.

"For many years, the preparations made in Sweden for the threat of war and war have been very limited," says the Swedish brochure.

"However, as the world around us has changed, the government has decided to strengthen Sweden's total defence…

"The level of preparedness for peacetime emergencies is an important basis of our resilience in the event of war."

For most of the continent, Russian President Vladimir Putin's annexation of Crimea and war in Ukraine four years ago was seen as a wake-up call, but not a potentially existential threat.

Countries such as Germany, Britain and France have reconsidered their defence postures, often also lightly increasing military spending.

By and large, however, few see a genuine imminent risk of overwhelming Russian conventional military attack on their homelands.

That clearly is not the case in the Nordics, much closer geographically to Russia.

Norway has appointed a senior special forces officer to lead its Home Guard, a territorial defence force separate from the mainstream military and specifically intended to fight invaders.

Finland has reorganised its military, forming its troops into larger companies to allow them to better handle the large number of casualties expected in any attack.

NATIONAL SERVICE

Both countries have long had conscription for able-bodied young men - and now theoretically neutral Sweden is also reintroducing national service for both men and women.

Rather than launching an overwhelming military strike, most European security analysts expect Moscow to continue its current more asymmetric tactics, supporting extremist political parties, conducting periodic cyber attacks and other forms of disruption.

The Nordic states, too, hope they would not be facing any assault alone.

Their real fear is that sometime in the not-too-distant future, the European and transatlantic structures they have long relied on could collapse.

Russia clearly is not the only danger to be worried about - the Swedish leaflet also explicitly refers to terror attacks as a danger and refers throughout to the risks of unspecified "crisis" as well as war.

But it is apparent from the document what worries the Swedish authorities most - an overwhelming attack, coupled with a powerful foreign misinformation campaign that tells the populace the war is over and lost before it even starts.

The Swedish leaflet states explicitly that any messages of surrender after any invasion should be ignored.

The leaflet has been translated into Arabic, Somali and a host of other languages to reach recently arrived migrants, and those communities will also find their young men and women conscripted into the armed forces.

While much of the leaflet's tone is reassuringly bland, the underlying message is unmistakable: In the event of an attack, everyone in the country is expected to do exactly as they are told - whether that is helping provide medical and other support, or fighting and dying.