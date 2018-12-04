Your views: Give maids a place to wait

YOUR VIEWS

MANORAJ RAJATHURAI

I write with regard to recent reports about maids being kept out of exclusive clubs.

I am surprised that in this day and age, especially in a country making an effort to be inclusive, such social practices still exist.

It brings to mind the darker days and ways of colonialism. Maids and chauffeurs are expected to wait outside, while their employers enjoy the privileges that the club offers.

Being so privileged, why not share some of the good fortune with those who are being put through the mill of life?

Surely there is such a thing as compassion, which should lead to helping these people and treating them well, rather than shunning them.

Maids have it worse, as chauffeurs at least have the car to sit in.

The authorities should step in to ensure that these people, who are providing vital services, are treated with dignity.

At the least, they should be provided with a comfortable place where they can sit and wait. Surely, that is not too much to ask.

It is time that pressure is brought to bear on organisations that have discriminatory policies.

With the #MeToo movement gaining traction, perhaps we should think of something similar to highlight these practices.

