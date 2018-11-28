Your views: Move over, Merlion

I am writing about "Welcome to Otter-pore?" (The New Paper, Nov 26) in which columnist S.M. Ong suggests replacing the Merlion with our otters. It is a great idea.

SingPost should produce a series of stamps with a map of Singapore showing where all these otter families are located.

There can be a stamp of each of the otter families, in Marina Bay, Bishan, Ulu Pandan, Pulau Ubin, Changi, Ponggol, Sungei Buloh.

The stamp collection can come with a detailed write-up on how the otters established themselves in Singapore.

This can complement Facebook sites such as Ottercity and Otterwatch.

With support from the print and broadcast media as well, the otters can reach international status.

Singapore needs a living mascot to go with our image as a cosmopolitan city with global citizens, not a statue.