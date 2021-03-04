1 in 5 Chinese in Australia threatened or attacked: Survey

SYDNEY: One in five Chinese living in Australia say they have been physically threatened or attacked in the past year because of the Covid-19 pandemic and tensions in Australia's relationship with China, a survey by the Lowy Institute think tank reported.

The findings prompted a call from the Chinese Australian Forum, a community group, for national leadership to tackle racism as Australia deals with a more assertive China, and also recognition that the Chinese community in Australia is diverse in its political views and origins.

Around 5 per cent of Australia's population of 25 million claim Chinese ancestry, the national census shows.

Half of the Lowy survey respondents were born outside China, in places including Hong Kong, Malaysia and Taiwan.

"Chinese Australians were always going to be sandwiched in geopolitical tensions with (China)," said president of the Chinese Australian Forum Jason Li.

"How we manage the rising distrust towards 1.4 million of our fellow Australians will be a significant test of our multiculturalism and our values as an open, liberal society."

Three-quarters of respondents said Australia was a good or very good place to live.

Half of the survey respondents said they were concerned about China's influence on Australian political processes, and half said the media and politicians paid the "right amount" or "too little" attention to the issue.

Mr Li said the survey's finding that seven out of 10 Chinese Australians feel a sense of belonging to Australia "vindicates the strength of Australia's multiculturalism".

A similar number of Chinese Australians said they felt a sense of belonging to the Chinese people (68 per cent).

The survey also found strong support (65 per cent) for Australia working to find other markets to reduce its economic dependence on China.