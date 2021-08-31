1 dead as Hurricane Ida hits Louisiana, leaving millions without power

A man weeping on the front porch of his heavily damaged home in Louisiana.

The New Orleans man managed to crawl to safety after his house collapsed with him still inside during the hurricane.

NEW ORLEANS: Hurricane Ida pounded Louisiana after sweeping ashore from the Gulf of Mexico, flooding wide areas under heavy surf and torrential rains as fierce winds toppled trees and power lines, plunging New Orleans into darkness.

The storm, though greatly diminished as it churned inland towards western Mississippi early yesterday and becoming a tropical depression, was expected to continue unleashing heavy downpours "likely to result in life-threatening" flooding, the National Hurricane Centre said.

KILLED

On Sunday night, the sheriff's office in Ascension Parish reported the first known US fatality from the storm, a 60-year-old man killed by a tree falling on his home near Baton Rouge, the state capital.

Ida, the first major hurricane to strike the US this year, made landfall around noon on Sunday as a Category 4 storm over Port Fourchon, a hub of the Gulf's offshore oil industry, packing sustained winds of up to 240kmh.

US President Joe Biden declared a major disaster in the state, ordering federal assistance to bolster recovery efforts in more than two-dozen storm-stricken parishes.

Ida crashed ashore as Louisiana was already reeling from a resurgence of Covid-19 infections, with an estimated 2,450 patients hospitalised statewide, many in intensive care units.

A loss of generator power at the Thibodaux Regional Health System hospital in Lafourche Parish, south-west of New Orleans, forced medical workers to manually assist respirator patients with breathing while they were moved to another level, the state Health Department said.