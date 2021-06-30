10 million Australians under lockdown as Covid spreads

A worker closing off a section of a restaurant in the usually bustling Queen Street Mall in Brisbane, which is the fourth major city to issue stay-at-home orders.

BRISBANE : About 10 million Australians have been ordered into lockdown as Covid-19 spreads across the country, after Brisbane in Queensland yesterday became the fourth major city to issue stay-at-home orders.

The three-day lockdown for Brisbane, from yesterday evening, comes on top of similar orders imposed in Sydney, Perth and Darwin in recent days as Australia battles the highly infectious Delta variant.

New South Wales reported 19 local cases, up from 18 a day ago.

Western Australia reported no new cases, despite going into lockdown, while the Northern Territory detected two.

Brisbane's surrounding coastal regions are also subject to the latest order, after an unvaccinated hospital worker spent up to 10 days travelling in Queensland while infectious.

"These are tough decisions," Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said.

"We are having lockdowns in major cities because the overseas arrivals are bringing the virus here."

Perth woke to a four-day snap lockdown yesterday morning.