100-million-year-old dino skull discovered

PHOTO: REUTERS
Mar 13, 2020 06:00 am

It's tinier than the teeniest bird, older than T-Rex and perfectly preserved. Scientists have identified a 100-million-year-old flying dinosaur encased in amber that may be the smallest yet discovered.

The skull of Oculudentavis khaungraae was found in a globule of amber in Myanmar, offering researchers a startlingly clear view of its features.

The skull is just 7.1 mm long. It would have been smaller than the smallest bird alive today, the bee hummingbird.

Despite its minuscule size, researchers believe it hunted insects, using its sharp teeth and large eyes.

